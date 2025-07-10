Partners Group to acquire majority stake in Infinity Fincorp for ₹1,950 cr

Infinity Fincorp Solutions, a leading non-bank lender, has signed a share purchase and subscription agreement with Partners Group, as part of which the latter will acquire a significant majority stake in the business, the company said in an official statement. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
The total deal is worth ₹1,950 crore (approximately $230 million), including a primary issuance of ₹600 crore (around $70 million) of shares, as well as a secondary purchase of shares from Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings Ltd, a fund managed by Global Opportunity Advisors (Mauritius) Ltd and advised by True North Managers LLP, along with other shareholders. Jungle Ventures, an existing investor, has also participated in the funding round.
Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to both Infinity and Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings for this transaction.
Supporting MSMEs across India
Mumbai-based Infinity focuses on lending to unbanked and under-banked micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India, providing them with secured, customised loans. The sector’s credit gap is estimated to be ₹33 trillion and is increasing by about 16 per cent annually. Infinity manages more than ₹1,200 crore (roughly $140 million) in assets and serves about 50,000 customers through more than 120 branches across eight states, mainly in agriculture, trading and manufacturing sectors in smaller towns and cities.
The fresh capital raised will be used to accelerate branch expansion and invest in technology that will improve customer experience and onboarding.
Strengthening operations and expanding reach
“We welcome Partners Group and intend on leveraging their operational expertise to further broad-base our mission of serving the Indian MSME sector,” said Shrikant Ravalkar, founder, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Infinity, in a statement. “We are dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and business owners across Tier 3 towns in India, through flexible, need-based lending solutions that are designed to create long-term impact.”
In a media statement, Vageesh Gupta, MD (private equity) at Partners Group, said: “The MSME segment contributes a significant share of national GDP and we expect demand for credit will continue to rise. We believe non-bank lenders such as Infinity have advantages in catering to these enterprises due to their highly specialised operations that are better suited to providing customised solutions.”
