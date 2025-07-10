Partners Group to acquire majority stake in Infinity Fincorp for ₹1,950 cr

Infinity Fincorp Solutions, a leading non-bank lender, has signed a share purchase and subscription agreement with Partners Group, as part of which the latter will acquire a significant majority stake in the business, the company said in an official statement. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

The total deal is worth ₹1,950 crore (approximately $230 million), including a primary issuance of ₹600 crore (around $70 million) of shares, as well as a secondary purchase of shares from Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings Ltd, a fund managed by Global Opportunity Advisors (Mauritius) Ltd and advised by True North Managers LLP, along with other shareholders. Jungle Ventures, an existing investor, has also participated in the funding round.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to both Infinity and Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings for this transaction. Supporting MSMEs across India ALSO READ: TCS Q1 result: Net profit rises 6% to ₹12,740 cr; interim dividend declared Mumbai-based Infinity focuses on lending to unbanked and under-banked micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India, providing them with secured, customised loans. The sector’s credit gap is estimated to be ₹33 trillion and is increasing by about 16 per cent annually. Infinity manages more than ₹1,200 crore (roughly $140 million) in assets and serves about 50,000 customers through more than 120 branches across eight states, mainly in agriculture, trading and manufacturing sectors in smaller towns and cities.