Gaming firms craft new strategies to cash in on gameplay, scale reach

Indian game studios and publishers are crafting high-stakes strategies to monetise casual games, putting player stickiness at the core as they chase scale at home and the global market.

At the heart of the monetisation game, companies are betting on two pillars; in-app purchases and revenue from advertising, each bringing its own grind.

While in-app purchases hinge on strong user retention and take time to build momentum, advertising may offer quicker returns, but often at the cost of disrupting gameplay that may hurt immersion of gameplays.

From a casual gamer’s perspective, experts believe that sachet-style pricing could resonate well in the Indian market.

“If you ask users for Rs 200 or Rs 250 rupees upfront, they'll not give it to you. But, if you offer an in-app purchase at Rs 21 over the next few days, they will give you the money for the simple reason being that the player might not have that much disposable income continuously,” said Roby John, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), SuperGaming, a Pune-based gaming studio. The volume of high transactions tied with small ticket purchases is one of the strategies companies may employ to drive monetisation effectively. “In India, one would have a sub-1 per cent conversion, but people will give you $3 to $5 on an average. What we see is that Rs 99 is acceptable from a player perspective,” he added.

Bengaluru-based global publisher of hybrid casual games Felicity Games' founder and CEO Anurag Choudhary Choudhary added that in-app purchases usually include boosters, users turning off ads, subscriptions in the form of recurring payments, among others. “We have 85 per cent ad revenue and 15 per cent in-app purchases. It used to be just 5 per cent for in-app earlier, but there is a conscious effort to move towards in-app purchases now,” he added. However, he added that scaling in-app purchases is a function of time and retention of the user base. “For in-app purchases, you can’t make back your money quickly and there is a very long window of payback. It happens over time, and once you break even then it’s pure profit for companies,” he said.

The other strategy some players are trying is to acquire studios that are already have a pricing element packed in their games. “What we do is identify studios who can build. We have focused on level based puzzles until now and we work with studios in a way where they have a cash incentive to prototype the game with us and later build it out further,” he said. The two-year-old company collaborates with casual studios by investing in, acquiring, and eventually operating their titles, while systematically testing them across global markets to evaluate their commercial potential. “We would want to further invest into a game on metrics such as whether the game is fun to play. Second; commercial potential via metrics like average revenue per daily active user, the return on ad spend. If those profiles are good, then we do an upfront cash acquisition,” he explained.