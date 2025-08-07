Xovian Aerospace raises $2.5 million to launch AI-native RF satellites

Spacetech startup Xovian Aerospace announced it has raised $2.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Piper Serica and Turbostart, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Eaglewings Ventures. The company aims to use the funding to launch its maiden spacecraft, expand capacity, and scale engineering teams.

The company is building the world’s first AI-native radio frequency (RF) satellite infrastructure and plans to enable space trials by the end of the year.

“With this funding, Xovian Aerospace will launch its multi-frequency RF payload aboard ISRO’s launch vehicle to validate its indigenously developed core sensing technology. This will be followed by the development and deployment of its nanosatellite. The initial customer pilots and data trials are slated for 2026,” the company said in a statement.

According to Ankit Bhateja, co-founder of the firm, conventional satellites rely on optical data and miss critical, obscured, or covert activity. "Legacy satellites are blind to the world's most dynamic threats – RF is where the action is. We are building the nervous system for Earth: Satellites that listen, AI that understands, and infrastructure that helps governments and enterprises act in real time," he said. The company said the platform, in addition to monitoring, detects intent, exposure, and volatility, to provide real-time, predictive insight. With this, it aims to prevent threats before they impact supply chains, militaries, or infrastructure. Its vertically integrated architecture ensures low latency, high fidelity, and complete control from space to insights, according to the company.