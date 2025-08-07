Home / Companies / Start Ups / Xovian Aerospace raises $2.5 million to launch AI-native RF satellites

Xovian Aerospace raises $2.5 million to launch AI-native RF satellites

Funds will help the firm launch its maiden spacecraft on ISRO rocket, expand capacity, deploy nanosatellite and pilot its real-time RF sensing tech for customers by 2026

Xovian Aerospace
The company is building the world’s first AI-native radio frequency (RF) satellite infrastructure and plans to enable space trials by the end of the year.
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spacetech startup Xovian Aerospace announced it has raised $2.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Piper Serica and Turbostart, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Eaglewings Ventures. The company aims to use the funding to launch its maiden spacecraft, expand capacity, and scale engineering teams.
 
The company is building the world’s first AI-native radio frequency (RF) satellite infrastructure and plans to enable space trials by the end of the year.
 
“With this funding, Xovian Aerospace will launch its multi-frequency RF payload aboard ISRO’s launch vehicle to validate its indigenously developed core sensing technology. This will be followed by the development and deployment of its nanosatellite. The initial customer pilots and data trials are slated for 2026,” the company said in a statement.
 
According to Ankit Bhateja, co-founder of the firm, conventional satellites rely on optical data and miss critical, obscured, or covert activity. “Legacy satellites are blind to the world’s most dynamic threats – RF is where the action is. We are building the nervous system for Earth: Satellites that listen, AI that understands, and infrastructure that helps governments and enterprises act in real time,” he said. 
 
The company said the platform, in addition to monitoring, detects intent, exposure, and volatility, to provide real-time, predictive insight. With this, it aims to prevent threats before they impact supply chains, militaries, or infrastructure. Its vertically integrated architecture ensures low latency, high fidelity, and complete control from space to insights, according to the company.
 
The platform serves industries such as maritime, aviation, defence, oil and gas, and weather forecasting. It claims to produce up to six times more data value per dollar than conventional systems.
 
Commenting on the funding round, Ankur Mittal, co-founder of IPV, said, “Xovian Aerospace stands out with its deep expertise in building satellites and space-grade components, while keeping scalability and cost-effectiveness at its core. Their mission closely aligns with India’s vision of strengthening domestic capabilities and making access to space more inclusive. We’re excited to partner with them on this ambitious journey.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

InoxGFL to invest Rs 50,000 crore in renewable energy operations by FY29

Premium

Inside a dark store: The unseen hands that make 10-min q-commerce tick

Premium

India's much-maligned factory floor gets a radical deep-tech makeover

SuperGaming raises $15 mn in fresh funding at 5 times higher valuation

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at ₹1.27 lakh with smart features, fast charge

Topics :ISROfundingsStartups

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story