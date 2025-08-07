Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Gifting startups raised $115.9 mn over a decade, funding declined in 2025

Gifting startups raised $115.9 mn over a decade, funding declined in 2025

Funding activity in India for 2025 so far has been muted, with Indigifts as the sole startup to secure investment

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

In 2022, Indian startups raised $63.9 million -- their highest annual total (Representational)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the past 10 years, gifting startups in India have raised a total of $115.9 million compared to $1.7 billion in funding received globally between 2015 and 2025 to date, according to a report by market intelligence platform Tracxn. 
 
These figures show the transformation of the gifting industry from a predominantly offline, occasion-specific market to one that is increasingly tech-driven, the report said. 
 
2025 funding levels drop in India
 
Funding activity in India for 2025 remains subdued, with Indigifts being the only startup to raise funds. It secured just $57,600 in an angel round. This marks a sharp decline from the $1.3 million raised in 2024. The previous year, 2024, had already seen a 96 per cent drop compared to $32.7 million in 2023, and a 98 per cent fall from the $63.9 million raised in 2022.
 
 
2025 sees selective investor activity

Also Read

startup, startup funding, funding

TurboHire raises $6 mn Series A to scale AI-led hiring platform globally

EVeez

EVeez raises $5.4 mn to expand electric mobility services for gig workers

startup, startup funding, funding

Retail chain SuperK raises Rs 100 cr from Binny Bansal, Sacheti and others

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with DPIIT to encourage, support startups

Tea, tea culture

Berries, blooms: Manipur startups venture beyond caffeinated drinks

 
Investor activity so far in 2025 has been notably selective. In India, Ritesh Agarwal and Vineeta Singh  emerged as the most active investors, supporting Indigifts. 
 
Internationally, Raise has been the most heavily funded gifting startup in 2025, securing a $63 million Series D round. The deal drew investment from leading names, including Haun Ventures, GSR Ventures, and Web3 Foundation, alongside smaller funds such as ANAGRAM, Paper Ventures, Selini Capital, and Pharsalus. Other deals included Inkd Greetings, raising $2.7 million in a Series A round, and Giftagram, which attracted $441,000 in seed funding.
 
Globally, gifting startups raised $66.2 million across four rounds in 2025 to date. This compares to $99.8 million raised in 2024, representing a 54 per cent decline from the $218.0 million recorded in 2023, and a 16 per cent fall from the $118.6 million in 2022. The data points to a more cautious investment landscape, with investors showing greater selectivity and focusing on profitability rather than rapid expansion.
 
Peak activity during Covid-19 
The gifting sector experienced peak funding levels in 2022. That year, Indian startups raised $63.9 million -- their highest annual total. Globally, 2021 marked the high point with $559 million in funding. The surge was driven by increased demand for digital gifting solutions, along with the growing popularity of festive and corporate gifting. Additionally, there was wider adoption of D2C platforms offering customised and curated experiences.
 
However, this momentum slowed in the following years, as investor focus shifted away from aggressive scaling strategies and moved towards supporting capital-efficient and sustainable business models.
 
Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn, said, “The gifting and rewards sector has quietly evolved into a globally relevant, innovation-led category. Over the last decade, we’ve seen over $2.5 billion flow into gifting startups, not just to scale transactions, but to reimagine consumer experience, convenience, and loyalty. India, while still maturing, has built a strong base of resilient, founder-led businesses that are defining new benchmarks in digital-first branding and operational efficiency.”    

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India exploring new export markets amid US tariff hikes: MEA official

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

World is witnessing trade policy dislocation, says finance ministry

gross domestic product gdp

Trump's tariff hike could shave 0.3 pp off India's GDP: Goldman Sachs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's first tranche of 25% tariffs on Indian imports take effect

Ministry of External Affairs

India slams US 25% tariff as 'unfair, unjustified and unreasonable'

Topics : Startups funding gifts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon