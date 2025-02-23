Zepto Cafe reaches 100,000 daily orders, nears $100 mn GMV run-rate

Nearly two weeks after exceeding the 75,000 daily orders mark, Zepto Cafe, the 10-minute food delivery service of quick commerce unicorn Zepto, has now reached a milestone of 100,000 orders per day, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Aadit Palicha said in a LinkedIn post. He added that the gross merchandise value (GMV) is projected to reach $100 million over the full year. The Zepto Cafe app was launched in December 2024. "Zepto Cafe has hit 100,000 orders per day. That is closing in on a $100 million annualised GMV run-rate with a nearly 50 per cent steady-state gross margin," Palicha wrote on the professional networking platform.

Despite being a newer player, the current scale of Zepto Cafe is more than 10 per cent of the size of some of the leading quick service restaurant (QSR) chains in India. "I believe this is the beginning of a revolution in India's QSR industry," he said.

In December 2024, when Zepto Cafe was launched as a separate app, it clocked 30,000 orders per day. However, in January 2025, daily orders surpassed the 50,000 mark, registering a 60 per cent month-on-month growth. Later, in the first 10 days of February, the company hit 75,000 orders per day, marking a 50 per cent month-on-month growth.

As quick food delivery gains momentum, rivals like Zomato-backed Blinkit's Bistro and Swiggy's Bolt are also witnessing growth. In its Q3 FY25 shareholder letter, Swiggy's management said the Bolt service contributes 9 per cent of the company's food delivery volumes, a 5 percentage point increase from November last year. The Bolt service was launched in October 2024.

Also Read

Hyperlocal e-commerce platform Magicpin currently records nearly 10 per cent of food delivery orders via its quick food delivery arm, MagicNOW. "We have found that customers who order via MagicNOW experience higher delight, so they repeat faster," the company's co-founder and CEO, Anshoo Sharma, said in a conversation with Business Standard.

The rise of quick food delivery comes at a time when restaurant associations, including the National Restaurant Association of India and the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, have accused food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy of withholding consumer data, engaging in private labelling, breaching the trust of restaurant partners, and exploiting their market dominance.