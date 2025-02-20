Razorpay unveils four new offerings, including AI features, at FTX 2025

Payments solution provider Razorpay on Thursday announced a slew of launches, including transaction convenience products and artificial intelligence (AI) features, at the company’s sixth edition of the FTX event.

The Bengaluru-based company rolled out a corporate card in partnership with Yes Bank, a buyer protection programme that ensures a money-back guarantee in case of transaction challenges, agentic AI tools in the form of RAY for onboarding customers and co-pilot use cases for developers, and gift card solutions to improve customer engagement with merchants.

The firm said the corporate card would enable customised spending limits and supplementary cards. It expects its buyer protection programme to cause a 30 per cent improvement in completed orders and a five-fold jump in orders added to cart.

On the agentic AI side, the company’s toolkit would ensure a tenfold increase in onboarding customers, where the AI auto-fills business details and verifies documents. Its co-pilot is expected to improve developer efficiency by generating code, testing setups, and simplifying development, a requirement to integrate with payment gateways for transaction flows.

Its concierge offering would provide payment analysis that monitors over 20 metrics, while detecting issues and alerting users ahead of failures.

“AI-powered payments, frictionless credit, and trust-first commerce solutions aren’t just innovations; they are the driving force behind the next generation of business success. All the products we launched today have a play of AI embedded in them, be it Corporate Cards, Engage Gift Cards, or Buyer Protection Programme,” said Shashank Kumar, managing director (MD) and co-founder, Razorpay.

At present, the company is in the process of shifting its domicile back to India from the United States.