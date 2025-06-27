Zilo raises $4.5 million to expand fashion delivery beyond Mumbai

Fashion-tech platform Zilo has closed a $4.5 million seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures and Chiratae Ventures. The firm plans to use the investment to build its supply chain, deepen brand partnerships, and expand beyond Mumbai to other top-tier Indian cities by the end of the year.

By the festive season, Zilo plans to offer more than 250 brands and nearly 100,000 styles, expanding into footwear, watches, bags, accessories, and fashion jewellery.

Zilo simplifies last-minute fashion shopping by delivering on-trend outfits from leading brands such as Levi’s, Louis Philippe, United Colors of Benetton, Rare Rabbit, Jack & Jones, Puma, Reebok, Snitch, Manyavar, Veromoda, ONLY, Biba, Libas, Global Desi, Koskii, Jockey, Damensch, Bliss Club, Gini & Jony, Barbie and more — in under 60 minutes. The app, which stocks in-season and high-demand styles, allows customers to return items immediately upon delivery. With its 'Scheduled Home Trials' option, users can also order multiple sizes of the same item to try on at home.