ABB India expands local production capabilities with new line for energy-efficient drives

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29: ABB India has expanded its local production footprint with the launch of a new line for variable speed drive (VSD) modules at its Peenya factory in Bengaluru. With this line, the local production capacity of drives has increased by about 25 percent, supporting the country's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' programs. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the new line will help meet growing demand for drives that enable improved energy efficiency and productivity.

* Localized production at the ABB Peenya drives factory in Bengaluru supports the country's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' program, enabling faster delivery and improved customization

* The new line has integrated cutting-edge automation to enhance productivity, safety and quality, aligning with Industry 4.0 standards

* Local variable speed drives (VSDs) production capacity has increased by about 25 percent with the new line

The new line will produce drives with large power ratings for a variety of industries, including buildings, data centers, water, cement and metals. With localized production, the line is expected to reduce lead times by up to 40 percent, enabling delivery efficiency. The line is also equipped to deliver 'made-to-order' drives for the evolving needs of key industrial segments.

"As we mark two decades of drives production in India, this expansion reinforces our strong commitment to advancing local production capabilities and delivering energy-efficient technologies for India's industries," said AR Madhusudan, Business Line Manager, Drive Products, ABB India. "With our focus on localization, ABB India's expanded and upgraded drives factory will cater to customers with greater reliability, speed and agility, leveraging cutting-edge automation."

This ergonomically designed line has integrated robotics to automate the production of a key component that enable ABB drives to deliver high energy efficiency and reliability. The new line features a combination of advanced robotics and digital production monitoring technology, handling production of large batches with speed and precision and providing real-time visibility of operations. Aligning with Industry 4.0 standards, advanced sensor-based tools monitor and enable accurate placement of drive components, ensuring consistently high quality of drives. ABB's drives factory has also deployed robotics to streamline the movement of assembled drives to further improve efficiency, reduce manual handling, and enhance safety.

"As India accelerates its sustainability goals, ABB drives are playing a crucial role in enabling energy efficiency in Indian industries. The latest expansion and upgrade of the drives factory in India reflects our focus on advancing local production and technology capabilities in line with the country's growth ambitions," said Tuomo Hoysniemi, Division President, Drive Products, ABB Motion. "By building stronger local ecosystems, we are helping industries become more energy efficient while improving customer proximity, enabling them to outrun - leaner and cleaner."

The expansion comes as ABB marked 50 years of innovation and energy efficiency with VSDs globally and two decades of drives production excellence in India. From metros and airports to pharma, metals and beyond, ABB's drives have played a key role in nation-building projects over the years. ABB's variable speed drives are used to control the speed of electric motors to match the actual demands of the process to improve energy efficiency and performance in any industrial application or building globally.

ABB India has been at the forefront of advanced manufacturing for decades, pioneering innovations that redefine industry standards. The company has also set new benchmarks in energy efficiency with electric motors and drives, designed to deliver top performance even in hazardous conditions, underscoring its commitment to technological excellence and sustainable growth.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB Motion, a global leader in motors and drives, is at the core of accelerating a more productive and sustainable future. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to contribute to energy efficient, decarbonizing and circular solutions for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services we support our customers and partners to achieve better performance, safety and reliability. To help the world's industries outrun - leaner and cleaner, we deliver motor-driven solutions for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Building on over 140 years of domain expertise in electric powertrains, our more than 23,000 employees across 100 countries learn and improve every day. www.go.abb/motion

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808078/ABB_India_Local_Production.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)