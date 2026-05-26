Admissions Now Open: Somaiya Vidyavihar University calls for applications for UG & PG Programmes Across multiple Disciplines

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) has announced the commencement of admissions for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026. The university invites applications from students across Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, with the upcoming Somaiya Vidyavihar University Entrance Test (SVUET) scheduled on June 6th, 2026.

SVUET is a key pathway for admission to a wide range of undergraduate programmes and is conducted as an internet-proctored test, enabling candidates to appear from the comfort of their homes. Students can apply for programmes across disciplines such as Commerce & Business Studies, Computer Applications, Data Science, Humanities & Social Sciences, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, and more, depending on their academic interests and career aspirations.

Established as a private university in 2019, SVU brings together a legacy of over eight decades in education. Today, it is a multidisciplinary institution with 40 undergraduate programmes, supported by a vibrant academic ecosystem that includes 12,000+ students and 800+ faculty and staff members. The university has also been accredited with a NAAC 'A' grade in 2025, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence.

SVU offers varied programmes across Engineering, Management, Sciences, Humanities, Design, and Performing Arts. Highlights include:

* UG Programmes: B.Tech, BBA, B.Des, B.Com (Data Analytics), B.Sc. (IT, Data Science, Biotechnology), BA (Liberal Arts), BFA (Film Making) among others.

* PG Programmes: M.Com (Accounting, Banking, Management), emerging Science+Tech programmes like M.Sc. Maths & Computational Sciences, MSc Applied Statistics & Analytics M.Sc. Physics specialising in Semiconductor Physics & VLSI Technology, Industry oriented programmes like M.Sc. Polymer Science, M.Sc. Polyurethane Technology, research oriented programmes M.Sc. Chemical Biology & Drug Design, MA (Advertising, Economics, Journalism, International Studies), MFA (Film Making) and specialized degrees in Fine Art, Education and Technology.

* Life Skills programmes like BA/ MA Yogashastra

* Indian Knowledge System & Dharma Studies programmes like MA Hindu Studies / Jainology / Buddhist Studies, MA Pali / Sanskrit

* Performing Arts Programmes in Singing, Music and Dance BPA & MPA (Vocal/Swar Vadya/Taal Vadya/Kathak/Bharatanatyam) & MA Natyashastra

* Sports Science and Sports coaching Programmes: B.Sc. & M.Sc. in Sports & Exercise Science

SVU's academic approach is designed to provide flexibility and industry relevance. Students have access to 20+ multidisciplinary minors, allowing them to explore diverse areas beyond their core discipline. The curriculum is supported by experiential learning through live projects, internships, and community-based initiatives, ensuring that students graduate with practical exposure alongside academic knowledge.

The university also offers global exposure opportunities, including semester abroad programmes with partner universities across the US, UK, Europe, and other regions, often without additional tuition fees. This international integration enables students to develop a global perspective and cross-cultural competencies.

A strong focus on career outcomes is reflected in SVU's placement performance. The university has reported engagement with 250+ recruiters, leading to 1,500+ placement offers, with a highest salary package of ₹58 lakh per annum and an average salary of ₹11.35 lakh per annum. Additionally, students benefit from access to 200+ corporate and research internships, enhancing their employability.

The campus ecosystem further supports holistic development through 85+ laboratories and multiple centres of excellence, alongside a vibrant student life featuring clubs, sports facilities, and cultural engagements. Financial support mechanisms such as merit-based scholarships, freeships, and financial aid initiatives are also available to ensure that deserving students can access quality education.

SVUET scores enable students from all streams to apply to popular undergraduate programmes including BBA, BBM, BCom, BCA, BSc (Data Science, IT), BA Liberal Arts, BSc Economics, BSc Psychology, BDes, and programmes in music and performing arts, among others.

With its multidisciplinary offerings, industry-aligned curriculum, and emphasis on experiential and global learning, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to position itself as a preferred destination for students seeking a future-ready education.

Applications are now open, and candidates are encouraged to apply at the earliest to secure their SVUET slot.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://admission.somaiya.edu/

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