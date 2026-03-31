Applications closing for B.Tech at SIT Pune through SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE)

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, a premier engineering institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is closing admissions to its B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2026-27. Admission to all B.Tech programmes at SIT Pune is offered through the Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2026. Candidates should also note that there will be no extension on the last date of registration for the programme.

SIT Pune offers NBA-accredited programmes and a curriculum aligned with NEP-2020, balancing fundamental principles with advanced technological knowledge across its seven B.Tech specializations -- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics & Automation and Robotics & AI. The campus features high-quality infrastructure, multimedia classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, high-end computing facilities, a modern library with digital resources, auditoriums, seminar halls, separate hostels for boys and girls, and extensive sports facilities.

Important Dates:

- Last Date of Online Registration for SITEEE: 15th April, 2026

- Test Dates: 2nd May 2026 and 10th May 2026 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm

- Programme Commences: 20th July 2026

Registration Instructions:

- Visit www.set-test.org and click on Register

- Read and accept the Terms & Conditions by clicking Continue

- Fill in the required personal and academic details

- Save and continue to generate your SET/SITEEE ID

- Verify your registration using the OTP sent to your registered email and mobile number

- Log in using your SET/SITEEE ID and password

- Pay the SITEEE entrance test fee and the programme registration fee

- Select Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune and your preferred B.Tech programme(s)

The SET/SITEEE ID should be used for all future correspondence and admission-related activities.

Eligibility criterion:

Students applying for B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one additional subject from Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship.

For admission to B.Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Robotics & Automation, Robotics and AI candidates must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects

The students must secure a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (40% for the reserved category). Students who have completed a D.Voc. stream in the same or allied sector are also eligible.

To support students from diverse academic backgrounds, SIT Pune offers bridge courses in Mathematics, Physics, Engineering Drawing, and related foundational subjects.

International students may apply through the Symbiosis International Centre for International Education (SCIE) at https://www.scie.ac.in/

SIT Pune fosters dynamic learning through industry collaborations, honours courses, global immersion programmes, and international partnerships with universities, including University College Dublin, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, RUDN University, and others. SIT Pune has recorded an impressive highest placement package of ₹27 LPA, reflecting its strong industry alignment and career outcomes.Dual degree and academic progression programmes are offered in collaboration with Loughborough University, Aston University, Deakin University, and the University of East Anglia.The curriculum integrates core engineering subjects with creative thinking, design thinking, liberal arts, and entrepreneurship, while platforms like the Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (SCEI) encourage students to evolve as entrepreneurs and leaders.

For more details visit: https://www.sitpune.edu.in/ | Online Registration - SIT2026

For admission-related queries, contact: btechadmissions@sitpune.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)