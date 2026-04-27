Monday, April 27, 2026 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,54,030; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,54,030; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,190

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,180 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,190. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,030 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,900 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,180.
 
  

Also Read

Gold price outlook

Gold outlook: Range-bound with bearish bias; check support, resistance

silver, silver prices

Silver outlook bearish in near-term; Analyst flag $72 as next key support

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

India gold premiums hit 2.5-month high on tight supply, China demand rises

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,540; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,54,740; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,990 in Chennai. 
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,340.   
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900.
 
US gold fell on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar, while higher oil prices heightened â€‹fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates as US-Iran peace talks remained stalled.
 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,694.26 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. Last week, the metal lost 2.5 per cent to snap a four-week winning streak. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.9 per cent to $4,697.60. 
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $75.48 per ounce, platinum lost 0.3 per cent to $2,005.15, and palladium was down 0.3 per cent at $1,492.22.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers

Oil prices jump nearly 2% amid stalled peace talks between US, Iran

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver may face selling pressure as Fed meeting, US-Iran talks loom

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

WGC proposes physically-backed common infrastructure to scale digital gold

Crude oil outlook

Crude outlook: Oil may head toward $112 on supply risks amid West Asia war

oil price

Oil rises on concerns over escalating tensions in West Asia; Brent at $106

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver gold silver prices Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORECSK vs GT Playing 11US-Iran Peace NegotiationRIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsLodha Developers Q4 ResultsIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance