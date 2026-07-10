Axis Max Life Deploys GreyLabs' Voice AI Suite, Achieving ~15% Uplift in Sales Conversions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 10: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life"/"Company"), has deployed GreyLabs AI's Voice AI Suite, purpose-built for BFSI enterprises, to unlock deeper customer intelligence and drive sales effectiveness. The deployment has enabled Axis Max Life to move beyond limited, selective call reviews to 100% AI-led assessment of all meaningful calls, surfacing actionable intelligence that has contributed to a nearly 15% uplift in sales conversions.

One of the most significant discoveries from the deployment: the first 90-120 seconds of a sales conversation predicts conversion propensity more powerfully than any customer demographic profile. This insight helps Axis Max Life identify high-intent customers and guides its telesales teams, shifting sales strategy from who the customer is to what they say on the call.

Axis Max Life has built advanced digital life insurance business over the past five years. Its online business has grown 10x during this period, with digital channels now contributing around 15% of the company's Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE). Today, one in three new customers is acquired digitally, and the online business continues to grow at approximately 4x the industry growth rate, making Axis Max Life one of the digitally advanced life insurance businesses in India.

As Axis Max Life's digital business scaled rapidly, the volume and complexity of telesales conversations grew beyond what traditional review processes could meaningfully analyse. Recognising the untapped intelligence within these conversations, Axis Max Life partnered with GreyLabs AI to build a more systematic, AI-led approach to understanding customer intent at scale.

With GreyLabs AI, Axis Max Life now analyses all meaningful conversations across more than 700 agents, covering over 6 lakh calls and 1.4 Cr. minutes of customer interactions. Post-conversation, contextual follow-up messages built around what customers actually said rather than where they dropped off, have driven click-through rates significantly higher. Even product design decisions are now driven directly by customer voice.

Speaking on the development, Aman Goel, Founder & CEO, GreyLabs AI, said, "Axis Max Life Insurance has been an exceptional partner, a team that was willing to fundamentally rethink how customer intelligence should work in a regulated industry. BFSI as a sector has historically been cautious about AI adoption and rightly so. But what this deployment demonstrates is that when AI is implemented with the right guardrails, the right intent, and a genuine focus on business outcomes rather than technology for its own sake, the results are transformative. What Axis Max Life has shown is that in regulated industries, AI does not need to replace human judgment, it needs to inform it. That is the model we are building across BFSI."

Vaibhav Kumar, Head - Products, E-Commerce and Enterprise COE, Axis Max Life Insurance, said, "At Axis Max Life, our digital business is built on the principle of understanding what our customers need. GreyLabs AI's Voice AI Suite has given us an ability to listen to our customers at scale - not just what they say, but what they mean. The intelligence we've gained has helped us serve customers better, design more relevant products, and build more meaningful conversations at every touchpoint. This is exactly the kind of partnership that helps us deliver on our promise to customers."

Building on these results, Axis Max Life and GreyLabs AI are exploring expanded applications of AI across the sales lifecycle including a Voice AI Calling Agent being implemented to proactively engage prospects, guide them through their purchase journey. This collaboration reflects a broader shift underway across India's BFSI sector demonstrating that regulated financial institutions can deploy AI with confidence, compliance, and measurable business impact.

About GreyLabs AI (https://greylabs.ai/)

GreyLabs AI is a leading Voice AI and Voice Analytics company purpose-built for BFSI enterprises, backed by Rs. 100 crore Series A funding from Elevation Capital and Z47. The company works with 100+ institutions such as Axis Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, AU Bank, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Finance, Piramal Finance, PhonePe, BharatPe, and more - helping them deploy AI across sales, collections, renewals, and customer support.

Its solutions include Voice AI Calling Agents and Voice Analytics, enabling human-like customer interactions, 100% call audit coverage, agent performance assessment, compliance-led monitoring, and customer intelligence at scale. GreyLabs AI is focused on building secure, compliant, and outcome-driven AI infrastructure that financial institutions can trust and build on.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer-centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

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