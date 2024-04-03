Azka Shahzad releases her debut book at the age of 10

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 3: "Keira and the Bizarre Waterfall" by Azka Shahzad was released at the Gems Wellington School Doha in the presence of the School Principal and Librarian. Born out of a belief in the power of kindness, Azka's book aims to spread positivity and inspire readers of all ages.

Having been nominated as the kindest child in her year group in 2020 for consistently embodying the values of kindness, Azka has long been passionate about making the world a better place through acts of compassion. Now, with "Keira and the Bizarre Waterfall," she hopes to instil the same values in others.

Set on the fictional island of Wake in the Pacific Ocean, "Keira and the Bizarre Waterfall" is a tale of wisdom, kindness, and bravery published by White Falcon Publishing. Through the adventures of protagonist Keira, readers are taken on a journey of self-discovery and problem-solving, learning valuable lessons along the way.

The book is aimed for children aged seven and up to enjoy and learn from. A fantasy fiction enriched with wonderful vocabularies and alliterations, the book impresses everyone. A great message of kindness and compassion is spread in a fun way. It is a must-read for children as it makes them aware of their surroundings, such as things that some people tease about and that every living being deserves kindness and respect. Even though the protagonist survives in an extremely tough situation, she never gives up and keeps on learning wisdom from her parents that she uses during her adventurous journey.

The book has been receiving great reviews from readers of all ages.

"Keira and the Bizarre Waterfall" is now available globally on Amazon, with Azka dreaming of a future career as a full-time author. Currently working on her next book set in the South Pole, she credits her parents and school for their unwavering support throughout her writing journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)