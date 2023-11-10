B L Kashyap & Sons Limited reports revenue of Rs 325.72 crore and PAT of Rs 14.01 crore during the second quarter of FY2023 - 24

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 10: B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of the leading Civil Engineering and Construction Company announced their financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. During Q2FY24, the company reported revenue of INR 325.72 crore, an increase of 29% over the previous quarter's revenue of INR 252.45 crore in Q1FY24. PAT of INR 14.01 crore during the second quarter of FY2023 - 24 is 17.23% higher than the PAT of INR 11.95 crore as compared to the preceding quarter. The company reported consolidated revenue of INR 583.08 crore and PAT of INR 21.95 crore for the half year ended on 30th September 2023.

Commenting on the results, Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "With over three decades of rich expertise and having completed 250 + projects with more than 140 million sq. ft. developed, BLK is on the path to achieve double-digit margin for FY 2023-24. This is strictly considering the basis of the orders and their status in hand. BLK is looking at increasing its footprint in the infrastructure space related to its core business, which is high-quality structures and their associated works. The company has been receiving orders across multiple segments like railways, business parks, educational institutions, and residential complexes. The company has put in a bid for a large commercial job in Gurgaon."

The company has been awarded total orders to the tune of Rs. 247 crore during Q2 financial year 2023-24. The latest order secured were from Delhi International Airport Limited for INR 167 crore and Sattva Verve, Pune for INR 80 crore approximately. Total order book stands at Rs. 3005 crore as of half year ended on 30th September 2023. The government sector which includes commercial, infrastructure/industrial and institutional contributes to about 23% and the private sector constitutes 77% of the total order book of INR 3005 crore. The top three states as per the geographical mix are Karnataka - 36%, Haryana - 20% and Delhi - 18%.

B L Kashyap will continue to invest in technology and offer customized services. The company has invested significant resources in technological capabilities and developed a cutting-edge system which enables to keep a complete check on operational and accounting processes. There's continuous endeavour to integrate the customers into the development process for a customized experience.

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

