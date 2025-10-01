Chef Rohit Vishnani to lead culinary vision at iconic restaurants like Baglami, La Cena and Di Mora

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Mumbai and Pune's most trending restaurants Baglami in BKC and Di Mora in Pune, along with the stylish La Cena, are set to embark on a new culinary journey with the appointment of celebrated culinary expert Chef Rohit Vishnani as Corporate Chef.

Baglami has redefined Mumbai's nightlife dining with its luxe decor, global-inspired menu, and high-energy vibe. With Chef Rohit curating the menu, Baglami will now showcase bold global flavors with inventive twists, further elevating its reputation as BKC's ultimate luxury party and dining hotspot.

Di Mora has quickly become Pune's most sought-after destination for its sophisticated charm and eclectic flavors. Here, Chef Rohit will bring refined creativity, blending sophistication with contemporary dishes that connect deeply with the city's evolving palate.

Completing the trio is La Cena, a space known for its stylish personality and modern edge in Thane. Chef Rohit's vision for La Cena focuses on globally inspired dishes served in a chic setting, where food and ambiance come together seamlessly.

Known for his modern approach to Indian and global cuisines, Chef Rohit Vishnani brings a wealth of experience from some of the country's top kitchens. His philosophy is rooted in using fresh, locally sourced ingredients while reinventing classics with creativity, precision, and visual artistry.

"I'm thrilled to take on this role as Corporate Chef and to bring my vision across three unique yet equally exciting concepts," said Chef Rohit Vishnani. "For me, food goes beyond flavor it's about creating moments and experiences that guests take back with them."

With Chef Rohit at the helm, Baglami, Di Mora, and La Cena are poised to elevate their offerings even further, setting new benchmarks in India's hospitality scene where every dish tells a story, and every visit becomes a celebration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)