Chilean Prunes: A Smart Addition to Summer Snacking

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: Summer holidays often bring changes to everyday routines, with travel, family outings and irregular meal timings leading to more frequent snacking. As consumers become increasingly conscious of what they eat, many are looking for snack options that can satisfy sweet cravings while supporting healthier eating habits.

Prunes (dried plums) are emerging as a smart choice for everyday snacking. According to Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author, Chilean prunes contain 100% natural fructose and glucose, almost no sucrose, and no added sugar, making them an ideal choice for people looking to enjoy sweetness in a more mindful way.

At just around 100 calories per serving (4-5 prunes), they can be easily incorporated into everyday eating routines. Research has also shown that prunes can help promote satiety, which may help people feel fuller for longer and reduce the temptation to snack unnecessarily between meals. Whether enjoyed on their own or added to recipes, prunes offer a versatile option for summer snacking.

India has no commercial production of prunes and demand is met through imports. Chile is a major supplier to the Indian market.

Chile's unique geography bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Antarctica creates ideal climatic conditions for producing premium-quality prunes. Carefully grown and harvested to preserve their natural flavour, texture, and nutritional value, Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their quality and taste.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean Prunes remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality and nutritional benefits. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or order online, Chilean prunes are easily available in India."

Their versatility, great taste, and convenience make Chilean prunes an easy choice for summer snacking.

For further information, please contact: https://chileprunes.cl/?lang=en

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