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Reliance Industries to build Meta's first AI-enabled data centre in India

Reliance Industries will develop a 168 MW AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar for Meta, strengthening a long-standing partnership spanning connectivity, commerce and artificial intelligence

RIL, Meta

Jamnagar is a strategic location, and Reliance is developing one of the largest data centre campuses in the world there

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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Reliance Industries (RIL) will build an AI-enabled data centre for Facebook parent Meta. The data centre, which will be Meta's first AI-powered data centre in India, will be situated in Jamnagar with a capacity of 168 MW.
 
Meta will take the data centre on lease, with an option to scale up.
 
In a statement, Meta said it will cover the full cost of the energy and water supporting the facility.
 
“This investment is a significant milestone in Meta's global infrastructure expansion and deepens our long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance — one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world's most dynamic digital markets,” the company said.
 
 
This is not the first time Meta has worked with Reliance. Last year, Meta and Reliance formed a joint venture with an initial investment of ₹855 crore, split 30:70, respectively. The joint venture was set up to build AI platforms and tools for enterprises in India.

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In 2020, Meta made a $5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms, accelerating connectivity and supporting the growth of small businesses across India.
 
“We deepened the collaboration through a joint venture bringing Meta's open-source AI models to Indian enterprises and developers. Today's data centre agreement marks the next chapter — extending our partnership to the physical infrastructure powering Meta's products and AI capabilities in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing digital economies,” the company said.
 
“We're proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data centre in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India's economy,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Meta.
 
Jamnagar is a strategic location, and Reliance is developing one of the largest data centre campuses in the world there, with access to significant energy resources needed to power advanced AI-enabled infrastructure.
 
Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Limited, said: “This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure. Building India's first built-to-suit AI data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution. At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI innovation — not just for India, but for the world.” 

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Reliance Industries Metaverse

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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