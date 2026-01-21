CM Devendra Fadnavis lauds 'Alumium Man of India' Bharat Gite for executing the Rs 500-cr MoU within a year at Davos

VMPL

Davos [Switzerland], January 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday praised entrepreneur Bharat Gite for successfully implementing a Rs 500-crore memorandum of understanding signed at the World Economic Forum last year and commencing production within a year, calling it a model for fast-track industrial execution.

Interacting with Gite at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Fadnavis said the achievement was a matter of pride for Maharashtra and highlighted the global competitiveness of Marathi entrepreneurs. Gite, often referred to as the 'Aluminium Man of India', heads Taural India, which has set up a state-of-the-art aluminium casting manufacturing unit at Supa MIDC in Ahilyanagar district.

"The fact that a large manufacturing project has moved from an MoU to full-scale production within a year is among the rare examples not only in Maharashtra but also across the country. It reflects strong planning, swift execution, and effective coordination between the administration and industry," Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister said the Taural India facility had emerged as a benchmark industrial model, creating employment opportunities for local youth and giving a significant boost to regional industrial development. He added that such projects strengthen initiatives like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local, while reinforcing the growing importance of the manufacturing sector in the economy.

Fadnavis further said that industries translating investment commitments into actual production would play a key role in accelerating Maharashtra's goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy. "Marathi entrepreneurs can compete at a global level. With the right policy support, Maharashtra can scale new industrial heights," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Gite said Taural India has been expanding its industrial footprint since 2016 and is contributing significantly to sectors such as energy, defense manufacturing, medical equipment, and aerospace through precision aluminum castings.

He emphasized that a strong manufacturing base is the backbone of a robust economy and said strengthening sectors such as automotive, engineering, infrastructure, electronics, electric mobility, defense ancillaries, agri-processing, and high-value exports would further solidify Maharashtra's industrial foundation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)