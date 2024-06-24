Empowering Tomorrow: The Rise of Women in Global Workforce Dynamics

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: The global landscape of workforce dynamics is witnessing a profound transformation with the remarkable rise of women as key contributors, leaders, and innovators. Over the past decade, women have redefined organizational cultures, fostering inclusivity, collaboration, and sustainable growth. As they continue to comprise an increasingly significant portion of the global workforce, their impact on economies, industries, and societies at large has become undeniable. According to recent data from the International Labour Organization (ILO), women's participation in the global workforce has seen a steady increase, with projections indicating a continued upward trajectory in the years to come. This surge in women's workforce participation represents one of the most profound economic and social shifts of the 21st century, underscoring the imperative of creating environments that enable women to thrive and excel.

Against this backdrop, the ET NOW Best Organisations for Women Conclave 2024, hosted by Times Group, emerges as a pivotal platform for celebrating the strides made in advancing gender equality and empowerment in the workplace. Scheduled for March 21, 2024, at the illustrious Sahara Star in Mumbai, this exclusive conclave brought together visionaries, thought leaders, and change agents from across industries to illuminate the path towards a more equitable and inclusive future.

The event commenced with an inspiring keynote address, setting the stage for thought-provoking discussions, insightful panels, and engaging conversations centred around women's empowerment, leadership, and organizational excellence. At the heart of the conclave was a commitment to spotlighting organizations that have demonstrated exemplary practices and initiatives in promoting gender diversity and fostering a culture of inclusion.

Dr. Seema Rao, a trailblazing figure in martial arts and India's first woman commando trainer, delivered a special address, debunking the "Superwoman Myth" and emphasizing the importance of perfectionism and prioritizing self-care. A thought-provoking panel discussion titled "The She Suite: Of Legacy, Ladder, and Leadership" featured distinguished women leaders sharing personal experiences and strategies for navigating the complexities of leadership.

Attendees gained insights from a case study on MG Motor India and the Changing Role of Women in Manufacturing, followed by a presentation from the Knowledge and Research Partner and the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book.

A historic panel discussion, "Taking Charge: Stories of Triumph from Women in Uniform," brought together pioneering women officers from the Indian armed forces. Delving into topics of gender equality, inclusion in combat roles, and women's vital contributions to national defense, the session emphasized the significance of representation and exceptional leadership qualities. Featuring Colonel Noreen Shanet John, Lieutenant Colonel Namrata Rathore, Wing Commander Rajalakshmi Prithviraj, and Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma, alongside the esteemed chairmanship of Lieutenant General (retd) PJS Pannu, the event showcased both the remarkable achievements of women in uniform and the evolving dynamics within the armed forces.

Special addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats continued throughout the evening, covering topics such as re-entry of women in the workforce post-motherhood, stories of triumph from women in uniform, the significance of employee resource groups and support networks, and the role of diversity in driving innovation.

The event concluded with a Global DEI Alliance special segment, followed by a closing address.

Throughout the day, attendees delved into a diverse array of topics, ranging from redefining success metrics to dismantling systemic barriers that hinder women's advancement in the workplace. With a blend of interactive sessions, immersive workshops, and networking opportunities, the conclave promises to be a catalyst for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and action.

Moreover, the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book, a visual ode to the achievements and journeys of organizations committed to women's empowerment, served as a poignant reminder of the progress made and the milestones yet to be achieved on the journey towards gender parity.

The ET NOW Best Organisations for Women Conclave 2024 represents a milestone in the ongoing quest for gender equality and workplace empowerment. As we come together to celebrate achievements, share insights, and chart the course for the future, we reaffirm our collective commitment to creating workplaces where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

The felicitations included organisations that have excelled in their respective fields, like, AB InBev GCC Services India, Abbvie, Altimetrik, Alvarez & Marsal, Amadeus, Annapurna Finance, Apparel Group India, Aspire Systems, Avanse Financial Services, Avery Dennison India, AXA Global Business Services, AZB & PARTNERS ADVOCATES & SOLICITORS, Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), Biocon Biologics, Blue Dart Express, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Capgemini Technology Services India, Careernet, CIPLA, Collins Aerospace, Dabur India, DP World, EQ India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance, Henkel India, Hexaware Technologies, HINDUSTAN UNILEVER, Piramal Pharma, PTC Software India, Vu Televisions, Zydus Lifesciences, Carlsberg India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, KYNDRYL, Lodha, Marico, Mars India, Max Estates, Michelin, Midland Credit Management India, Myntra Designs, Nestle India, NTPC, Optum India, P & G India, Pitney Bowes, Power Grid Corporation of India, 2nd Guest, QualiZeal, Quest Global Ramco Systems, Randstad India, Raymond Realty, Refex Group, RING, Sagility India, Sterlite Power, Tata BlueScope Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tavant, Tech Mahindra, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Central Bank of India, Intuit India, INFOSYS, Flipkart Internet, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Marks & Spencer, MG Motor India, Salesforce India, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan Company, Trident Group, TVS Motor, Vedanta Aluminium, Vestian, VFS Global, VIP Industries, VISTARA - TATA SIA AIRLINES, Wipro, Yotta Data Services, Zomato

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442707/Empowering_Tomorrow.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442708/ET_Edge_Logo.jpg

