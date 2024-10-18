VMPL New Delhi [India], October 18: The Global Sustainability Alliance's 6th edition of the SDG Summit concluded in New Delhi, reinforcing the importance of strategic collaboration in tackling climate change. The summit witnessed influential dialogues with key partners, including Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as the Presenting Partner and Bootes Impex Tech Ltd as the Strategic Partner. Together, they underscored the urgency of climate action and the need for innovative solutions to ensure a sustainable future. BCG's involvement at the summit highlighted their commitment to accelerating the green transition. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director and Senior Partner Lead - Asia Climate & Sustainability Practice at BCG, stressed the need for swift and decisive action, stating, "Climate action is no longer just a priority--it is a necessity. To limit global warming to 1.5°C, we must reduce global emissions by 40%. There is nothing more urgent than accelerating the green transition. This is not just a challenge but an opportunity to create new business models centered around sustainability. Every value driver presents immense potential for green transformation and sustainable business practices. However, achieving this requires a fully supportive ecosystem. The future of business is undeniably green, and the time to act is now."

Gupta further emphasized the role of collaboration in driving sustainable business success: "We are witnessing a significant shift in commitment to climate action. In my view, businesses should not face a dilemma between short-term and loterm goals. The focus should be on how to communicate and collaborate within a broader ecosystem dedicated to effective execution and delivery. The key steps are to identify, communicate, collaborate, and execute."

Bootes Impex Tech Ltd, as the Strategic Partner, brought attention to the importance of individual and collective actions in achieving sustainability goals. Deepak Rai, Managing Director of Bootes Impex Tech Ltd, highlighted the pressing need for a shift in consumption patterns and sustainable infrastructure: "We often view sustainability as something that someone else will eventually address, but the reality is that it begins with us. It's a collective effort rather than an individual choice. In India, only about 6% of the population currently uses air conditioning, but this figure is expected to rise to 22% in the next decade. We need to focus on consuming less and controlling temperatures, as failing to do so will strain both agriculture and power generation. At Bootes Impex Tech Ltd, we are proud to have built the world's first net-zero library in Jhansi. Looking ahead, future buildings will not rely on multiple connections to the grid, sewer, or water sources; instead, we will generate these resources on-site. To be self-reliant, we all need to contribute and be serious about sustainability."

The insights shared by BCG and Bootes Impex Tech Ltd at the GSA SDG Summit 2024 have been instrumental in shaping discussions on climate leadership, green technology, and sustainable business practices. Their perspectives highlighted the urgency of fostering a supportive ecosystem where innovation, collaboration, and strategic action drive progress toward a net-zero future.

As the Global Sustainability Alliance continues its mission to catalyze transformative climate solutions, the summit served as a testament to the power of partnerships. With the collective efforts of stakeholders like BCG and Bootes Impex Tech Ltd, the path to a sustainable future is being forged with determination and clarity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)