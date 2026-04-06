CBSE 10th results 2026: Expected date, passing criteria and how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 results 2026 soon. This year, the results are likely to be announced earlier than usual as the second phase of board exams is scheduled to begin on May 15.

According to a report by The Times of India, the results may be declared on or before May 5, 2026. However, CBSE has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the result date. Students can access the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 online at cbse.gov.in.

Students must use their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to view the CBSE board 10th result 2026. The dates of the 2026 CBSE 10th test were February 17–March 11. The exam took place in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Around 18 to 20 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

How to check and download the CBSE 10th result 2026?

· Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

· Click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2026’ link

· Fill in the required details

· Class 10th result 2026 CBSE displays on the screen

· Download and save it for later use.

Inside the CBSE Class 10th results 2026

Candidates must enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID—all listed on their admit cards—to view the results. To ensure students are not solely reliant on the website, the CBSE Class 10 results will also be accessible via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 passing criteria

CBSE has continued to use its standard passing criteria for 2026. In every subject, including theoretical and internal evaluations, students must receive at least 33% marks. This equates to at least 7 out of 20 on internal assessments and at least 27 marks on theory papers.

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