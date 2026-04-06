Monday, April 06, 2026 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE 10th results 2026: Expected date, passing criteria and how to check

CBSE 10th results 2026: Expected date, passing criteria and how to check

The CBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 exam results held in 2026 soon. Reports say that CBSE Class 10 and 12 results might be out on or before May 5, 2026

CBSE 10th Result 2026

CBSE 10th results 2026 Date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 results 2026 soon. This year, the results are likely to be announced earlier than usual as the second phase of board exams is scheduled to begin on May 15. 
 
According to a report by The Times of India, the results may be declared on or before May 5, 2026. However, CBSE has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the result date. Students can access the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 online at cbse.gov.in.
 
Students must use their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to view the CBSE board 10th result 2026. The dates of the 2026 CBSE 10th test were February 17–March 11. The exam took place in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Around 18 to 20 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.
 

How to check and download the CBSE 10th result 2026?

·        Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
 
·        Click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2026’ link

Also Read

RBSE Class 12th Result 2026

RBSE 12th toppers 2026 announced, girls lead again: Check pass percentage

RBSE class 12th exam result 2026

RBSE class 12th exam result 2026: How to check Rajasthan Board results?

Bihar board 10th results 2026

Bihar board 10th results 2026: When will BSEB announce Matric results?

RBSE 10th result 2026

RBSE 10th result 2026 soon; Rajasthan board result expected by Mar 20

AP Inter Board Physics exams 2026

AP Inter Board Physics exam 2026: 2nd year paper analysis, exam guidelines

 
·        Fill in the required details
 
·        Class 10th result 2026 CBSE displays on the screen
 
·        Download and save it for later use.

Inside the CBSE Class 10th results 2026

Candidates must enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID—all listed on their admit cards—to view the results. To ensure students are not solely reliant on the website, the CBSE Class 10 results will also be accessible via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 passing criteria

CBSE has continued to use its standard passing criteria for 2026. In every subject, including theoretical and internal evaluations, students must receive at least 33% marks. This equates to at least 7 out of 20 on internal assessments and at least 27 marks on theory papers.

What did board say about CBSE Class 10 results in West Asia?

The Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination results in West Asia will be determined by averaging the students' best scores on papers they took between February 17 and February 28. The remaining exams from March 1 were cancelled because of the regional conflict that the US-Israeli attack on Iran sparked.
   

More From This Section

ncert

NCERT granted 'deemed-to-be university' status, empowered to award degrees

CBSE

CBSE rolls out new curriculum with AI course, language reforms

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE issues advisory on QR codes after Orry, Rickroll posts go viral

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan launched a curriculum on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for students of classes 3 to 8. (Photo: PIB)

CBSE launches computational thinking, AI curriculum for classes 3 to 8

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 starts tomorrow: Check guidelines & points to remember

Topics : CBSE result board examinations CBSE board exams board exams Class 10 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayOm Power Transmission IPOIMD Weather UpdateIPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Playing 11US Tariffs on Pharma SectorIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance