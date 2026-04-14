Apple releases iOS 26.5 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 26.5 for supported iPhones, bringing refinements without introducing any new features. According to a report from 9To5Mac, it includes changes already seen in public beta 1, such as “Suggested Places” in Apple Maps, RCS end-to-end encryption testing, Live Activities support for third-party accessories and new subscription payment options. The release is currently available only to developers, while a public beta version is expected to arrive soon.

Here’s a closer look at the new features that Apple is testing with iOS 26.5 beta updates:

iOS 26.5: Features

Apple Maps: According to a report, the new “Suggested Places” feature is now available in iOS 26.5 developer beta 2. The tool highlights nearby trending locations and offers suggestions based on users’ recent searches. The feature appears directly in the search tab within Apple Maps, making it easier to discover places without entering specific queries.

Ads in Maps: Apple is reportedly preparing for ads in Maps. According to 9To5Mac, the update includes backend changes that suggest Maps could show local ads based on your location, search activity or what you’re viewing on the map. This aligns with Apple’s earlier announcement that ads would arrive in Maps sometime this year.

RCS encryption: Apple is again testing end-to-end encryption for RCS messages in the developer beta 2 of iOS 26.5. The feature was first spotted in the iOS 26.4 beta, but the company had already confirmed that end-to-end encryption for RCS would not arrive with the iOS 26.4 update and would instead be introduced in a future release. With this update, encryption has returned for testing, though it is still unclear whether it will be part of the public rollout.

New App Store subscription options: The developer beta 2 of iOS 26.5 hints at changes to how subscriptions may work on the App Store. Developers may see new subscription options, including monthly billing linked to a 12-month commitment. The report also suggested support for paying annual plans in monthly instalments at a discounted rate.

EU-specific features in testing: In the European Union, Apple continues testing features tied to third-party accessories. These include support for Live Activities on external devices, along with improvements to notifications and proximity pairing. There’s no confirmation yet on when these features will roll out publicly or which accessories will support them.

Others

Accessories like Magic Keyboard, Mouse and Trackpad now stay connected via Bluetooth when plugged in, and there’s a new Inuktitut keyboard.

Apple Books may get a “Year in Review 2026” feature with reading badges.

Additionally, when transferring data from iPhone to Android, users now get more control over how long message attachments are shared.

iOS 26.5 developer beta 2: Eligible models

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26.5 developer beta 2: How to update

Sign in to the Apple Developer website and enroll for the iOS 26 beta program

Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign into to the Apple Developer website

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update

Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta

When iOS 26.5 developer beta 2 is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update.