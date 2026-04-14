IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups
Both teams find themselves at the wrong end of the table. CSK sit ninth with just one win, while KKR are rooted to the bottom and still searching for their first victory this season
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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It’s a battle of pride in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 today as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings host three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Both teams find themselves at the wrong end of the table. CSK sit ninth with just one win, while KKR are rooted to the bottom and still searching for their first victory this season.
Despite a morale-boosting win in their last outing, CSK will be under pressure to build momentum. It has been two years since they last won back-to-back matches in the IPL. While the team looked settled, concerns remain around skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the spin unit.
KKR, meanwhile, continue to struggle with their bowling combination, with only Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi showing consistency with the bat. CSK start as slight favourites at home.
But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL (CSK)
- Matches: 23
- Wins: 9
- Losses: 14
- N/R: 0
- Win percentage: 39.13%
Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL (KKR)
- Matches: 42
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 26
- N/R: 3
- Win percentage: 35.89%
IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs KKR
Chennai Super Kings will head into today’s clash with renewed confidence after registering their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals. The victory was powered by a sensational 115 from Sanju Samson, who finally delivered in his debut CSK season.
The return of Dewald Brevis provided balance, allowing flexibility in the bowling unit. Debutant Gurjapneet Singh impressed with bounce, while Jamie Overton starred with four wickets. Akeal Hosein also strengthened the powerplay attack. However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to hit top form. There is positive news around MS Dhoni, whose return from injury appears imminent.
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact players: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry
CSK squad for IPL 2026:
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj
IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs CSK
Kolkata Knight Riders remain winless but showed signs of improvement in their narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has led from the front with the bat, while youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has impressed. Cameron Green returned to bowling duties and will look to make a bigger impact.
Rinku Singh is still searching for consistency in the middle order. Late cameos from Rovman Powell and Green were positives in the last game. However, Vaibhav Arora will be eager to bounce back after conceding heavily in the death overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi
Impact players: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert
KKR squad for IPL 2026:
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy
IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR key player battles
CSK batters vs KKR bowlers
|Batter (CSK)
|Bowler (KKR)
|Runs
|Balls
|Outs
|SR
|Avg
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Sunil Narine
|48
|36
|2
|133.33
|24
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Kartik Tyagi
|34
|21
|1
|161.9
|34
|Sanju Samson
|Sunil Narine
|52
|37
|2
|140.54
|26
|Sanju Samson
|Navdeep Saini
|46
|28
|1
|164.28
|46
|Shivam Dube
|Sunil Narine
|29
|22
|2
|131.81
|14.5
|Shivam Dube
|Kartik Tyagi
|38
|20
|1
|190
|38
|Dewald Brevis
|Sunil Narine
|22
|15
|1
|146.66
|22
|Dewald Brevis
|Anukul Roy
|18
|12
|1
|150
|18
|Sarfaraz Khan
|Sunil Narine
|26
|19
|1
|136.84
|26
|Jamie Overton
|Kartik Tyagi
|16
|10
|1
|160
|16
KKR batters vs CSK bowlers
|Batter (KKR)
|Bowler (CSK)
|Runs
|Balls
|Outs
|SR
|Avg
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Khaleel Ahmed
|58
|41
|2
|141.46
|29
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Noor Ahmad
|36
|28
|1
|128.57
|36
|Finn Allen
|Khaleel Ahmed
|28
|16
|1
|175
|28
|Finn Allen
|Noor Ahmad
|22
|14
|1
|157.14
|22
|Cameron Green
|Khaleel Ahmed
|44
|27
|1
|162.96
|44
|Cameron Green
|Noor Ahmad
|31
|22
|1
|140.9
|31
|Rinku Singh
|Khaleel Ahmed
|49
|30
|1
|163.33
|49
|Rinku Singh
|Noor Ahmad
|27
|18
|1
|150
|27
|Rovman Powell
|Khaleel Ahmed
|35
|19
|1
|184.21
|35
|Sunil Narine
|Noor Ahmad
|18
|11
|1
|163.63
|18
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST