Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,450; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,740
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,740.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,450 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,370 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,600.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,590 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,890.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900.
US gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar, while a drop in oil prices eased concerns over inflation and the prospect of US interest rates staying higher for longer.
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $4,769.52 per ounce as of 0059 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.6 per cent to $4,793.40.
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $75.94 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8 per cent to $2,087.80, and palladium was up 0.5 per cent to $1,581.48.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 7:45 AM IST