Harfun and Jim Sarbh seen Time Travelling with the 2035 Workday Pants

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 2: Harfun, the category creators of WorkWear 2.0, has onboarded actor Jim Sarbh for their 'Pants That Time Travelled' campaign. They are unveiling a revolutionary product, the 2035 Workday Pants, India's first-ever work trousers that are - 'from the future'. The campaign has positioned the pants as a leap forward in comfort and functionality, boasting features that feel a decade ahead. The video features Jim Sarbh navigating a typical office environment. Yet, what stands out is his freedom of movement and comfort with these pants. He talks about the 2035 Workday Pants' futuristic technology and design, like 20-hour wrinkle resistance, warp-knit construction, self-stretch, ultralight and breathable fabric, and the structured back yoke that provides excellent support and durability. All this adds up to a pair of pants that redefines the workwear experience.

The campaign goes beyond showcasing innovation. It embodies the evolving aspirations of modern professionals who demand more from their workday outfits. Harfun comes out as the flag bearer of comfort in a new era in workwear, creating something that is ahead of the curve and polarises consumers away from the traditional, stiff, and uncomfortable options in the market.

Speaking about the campaign, Saurabh Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Harfun, said, "The 2035 Workday Pants are laden with futuristic features and our home-grown fabric technology. The essence of the campaign is the future and we wanted someone whose personality and way of life matched it."

Palak Narang, Sr. Brand Manager, was spearheading the campaign and she brought in Jim. "Jim has been someone who's chosen to do roles and brand associations that portray his passions and versatility. We're very excited to partner with him for this campaign. When we reached out to Jim, he saw the future come alive in the 2035 Workday Pants and agreed to do the campaign. It feels as though a match made in... Harfun", she said.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)