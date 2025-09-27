Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) Launches 'Adopt Joy' Directory to Help Pets in Need Across India Find Homes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 27: Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), India's leading pet care brand, is furthering its vision for every home to experience the joy of raising pets as family, by supporting community animals through its nationwide online pet adoption directory. Launched on International Dog Day, (26th August), the platform has already begun connecting families with pets in shelters who are waiting for the loving homes they deserve.

This milestone shines a light on a deeper challenge India continues to face, the scale of animal abandonment and the urgent need for permanent homes.

A crisis hiding in plain sight

Every day in India, countless dogs and cats are abandoned, injured, or born on the streets. Shelters, individual caretakers, and rescuers across the country work tirelessly to care for them by feeding, vaccinating, and nursing them back to health. But no matter how committed, a shelter is not the same as a home.

Cuddles, for instance, was left behind by her family at Karma Animal Foundation, and never asked after again. Matka, rescued after a hit-and-run that left him with a broken leg, was brought to Wagging Tails Foundation, and has since found a loving home.

Tiger, a senior dog, was separated from his caregiver, a tea-seller who could no longer provide for him. Oreo, sick and mourning her puppy brother's loss to infection, found refuge at Earthlings Trust.

These are just a few of the thousands of stories unfolding every day. Each animal waits, often for years, for the warmth of a family.

Why HUFT stepped in

While online adoption platforms have existed before, HUFT brings something unique to this effort: the scale of its national presence and the trust it has built with pet parents and the community over 17 years. With 100+ stores, 80+ spas, and millions of customers across India, HUFT is in a position to create awareness at a level never seen before in pet adoption.

Through the adoption directory, HUFT has partnered with trusted shelters such as Karma Animal Foundation, Wagging Tails Foundation, Earthlings Trust, Project Kindness Foundation, and 100+ partners to create a wider platform for these animals to be discovered. For prospective pet parents, the adoption directory aims to be a single, reliable destination to explore adoption possibilities in their city.

At the heart of this initiative lies the same emotion that inspired HUFT's very beginning -- love.

A mission rooted in love

Rashi Narang, Founder of Heads Up For Tails, said: "When a pet enters our lives, everything changes. They open our hearts, teaching us empathy, kindness, and unconditional love. My own pets have made me a better human in countless ways. Through this adoption platform, our hope is that every family can experience that same transformation. Because behind every shelter cage isn't just an animal waiting--it's a best friend in the making, a teacher of compassion, and the magic that turns a house into a home."

The adoption website is more than a list of names and photos. It is a bridge between those who wish to adopt and those waiting to be adopted. In less than a month, this platform has already helped 50+ pets find their forever homes -- proof that visibility can mean the difference between waiting indefinitely in a shelter and finally curling up on a couch at home.

Each successful adoption is a story rewritten:

- From fear to trust

- From loneliness to companionship

- From waiting to belonging

For families, adoption is equally transformative. Many pet parents will tell you that while they rescued a dog or cat, it was truly the animal who rescued them with unconditional love, tender companionship, and a sense of joy that no material possession can equal.

"Every successful adoption helps us change the narrative about Indie dogs, and as Simba got adopted, it ignited hope in our mission of empowering our beautiful, resilient desi dogs." - Pooch Tales.

An invitation to India

HUFT's adoption directory is a call to action. It is an invitation to families, couples, and individuals across India to consider adoption not just as an option, but as the first choice when welcoming a pet.

The process is simple:

- Browse available pets in your city

- Connect directly with the shelter, and take the first step toward adoption

Each adoption frees up space in a shelter for another animal in need, creating a ripple effect of kindness.

HUFT believes this is just the beginning. With nationwide reach, trusted partnerships, and a growing community of pet lovers, the brand hopes to normalise adoption in India, turning it from a niche effort into a mainstream movement.

Because every adoption matters

Adopting isn't just about saving one life. It's about changing many: the pet's, yours, your family and friends and everyone who gets to witness this ripple of love. It's about creating homes where tails wag, purrs echo, and love multiplies.

HUFT invites readers to visit the adoption website, explore the stories of pets awaiting homes, and perhaps, discover the one waiting just for you.

Because sometimes, the ones we rescue end up rescuing us.

If you'd like to register a streetie, a foster or a shelter animal who needs a home, send us an email with details to huftfoundation@headsupfortails.com.

About Heads Up For Tails

Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), inspired by its founder's dog Sara, was founded with a singular mission: to improve the lives of pets. Today, it is India's largest and most loved pet care brand, with 100+ stores, 80 pet spas, and over 5,000 thoughtfully designed products.

Alongside creating products and services for pets and their families, HUFT also extends its care to community animals through the HUFT Foundation, which has helped feed over 2.5 lakh animals, collared 12,000 street dogs, placed 4,500 beds and jackets, and provided clean drinking water to more than 5 lakh animals.

