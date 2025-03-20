Hettich Launches Lavish New Experience Centre in Indore, Showcasing Magical Interior Solutions

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Hettich, one of the leading global manufacturers of furniture fittings, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its newest state-of-the-art Experience Centre in Indore. Strategically located in the same city as Hettich's advanced manufacturing plant, this new Experience Centre serves as a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, quality and premium customer engagement.

This Experience Centre, which reflects the elegance and sophistication of Hettich's world-class products, offers guests a sumptuous, hands-on look at the brand's high-end hardware and furniture fittings. Its design, which was influenced by the flagship Mumbai Experience Centre that launched last year, exudes elegance and modernity, providing an unmatched combination of style and functionality.

Every last detail, from the sleek aesthetics to the interactive displays, is meticulously crafted to provide an upscale, welcoming environment for customers, architects, interior designers, and furniture manufacturers alike.

This Experience Centre, which features an impressive selection of Hettich's premium furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture fittings and built-in appliances, is a place where innovation and luxury collide. In addition to upgrading the beauty and practicality of modern living and business spaces, this opulent environment fosters innovation and teamwork in authentic contexts.

Commenting on the inauguration, Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East, and Africa, stated: "The launch of our Indore Experience Centre underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering magical interior solutions. This is more than simply another showroom - it is a space offering an unforgettable experience for both consumers and industry professionals, allowing them to engage with our premium products in an environment that strongly reflects our brand's luxury and innovation."

The Indore centre is the newest addition to Hettich's network of 11 experience centres across the country. Hettich invites customers and industry professionals to experience the brand's premium offerings firsthand at the new experience centre located at:

Ground Floor & 1st Floor, Asteria Pride, Plot No.86, Scheme No. 114-II, AB Road, (Near Doshi Honda), Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452010.

About Hettich:

With a global revenue of more than 1.5 billion euros, Hettich, a family-owned German lifestyle brand that has been around for 137 years, is one of the biggest producers of furniture fittings worldwide. Hettich began operations in India at the turn of the millennium and quickly established itself as the global industry leader in hardware and furniture fittings.

Additionally, because of its strong brand equity and steadfast customer trust, it was named the "Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 and 2024" by Marksmen Daily and the "Best Brands 2022, 2023, and 2024" by the Economic Times.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of premium Furniture fittings & Door hardware made with German-engineered quality complemented by Wire products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby offering comprehensive fitting solutions for all residential and commercial needs.

