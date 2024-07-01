Hyderabad gears up preparations for the Triad of Industry Events: HIMTEX, India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC), and Eco Sustain Expo

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1: With just over a month to go, final preparations are underway for the much-anticipated triad of industry events set to take place in Hyderabad. The 8th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool and Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) will be held from August 16th to 19th, 2024, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, alongside the 3rd edition of the India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC) and the inaugural Eco Sustain Expo. These events promise to deliver an unparalleled platform for innovation, collaboration, and business growth across various sectors.

HIMTEX 2024 is poised to showcase cutting-edge advancements in machine tools and engineering technologies, with over 300 exhibitors ready to present their latest innovations. Attendees can look forward to exploring a wide range of machinery, equipment, and solutions in metalworking, automation, robotics, tooling, and industrial engineering.

Srikanth T G, Business Head of HITEX, expressed his enthusiasm, "As we approach the event dates, the excitement is intense. We are ecstatic to bring together such a diverse group of exhibitors and attendees. This year, HIMTEX, IPEC, and the Eco Sustain Expo will provide a comprehensive view of the latest technological advancements and sustainable solutions."

The India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC) will offer a platform to highlight advancements in process industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. Meanwhile, the Eco Sustain Expo will focus on sustainable technologies, showcasing innovations in renewable energy, waste management, green infrastructure, and environmental conservation.

Vinoth Sasidharan, Project Head of HIMTEX 2024, emphasized the synergy created by co-locating these events, stating, "The integration of these expos will not only drive efficiency and productivity but also foster a culture of sustainability and innovation. Attendees will benefit from the opportunity to explore complementary technologies and form valuable partnerships."

In addition to the expansive exhibitions, the events will feature a carefully curated agenda of seminars, workshops, and networking sessions. These will provide attendees with insights into emerging trends, best practices, and opportunities for professional development. Business matchmaking sessions are also planned to facilitate meaningful interactions and collaborations between exhibitors and visitors.

For more details on HIMTEX 2024, including exhibitor registration, visitor passes, and event updates, please visit the official website at www.himtex.in.

The Hyderabad International Machine Tool and Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) is an annual flagship event dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in machine tools, industrial machinery, and engineering technologies. HIMTEX serves as a catalyst for industry innovation, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders to explore new opportunities, foster collaborations, and drive growth in the machine tool and engineering sector.

