ICODEX Publishing Solutions Planning To Raise Up To Rs. 42.03 Crore From Public Issue; IPO Opens On August 11

New Delhi [India], August 7: iCODEX Publishing Solutions, company engaged in the business of Software Product Development for Scholarly Publishing, is planning to raise up to Rs. 42.03 crore from its SME public issue. The company has received approval to launch its public issue on SME Platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange. The public issue opens for subscription on August 11 and closes on August 13. The Proceeds of the public issue will be utilised towards purchase of new office premises and hardware, for working capital requirements, for general corporate purposes and offer for sale. Indcap Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

The initial public offering of up to 41,20,800 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each comprises of fresh issue of up to 31,89,600 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 7,24,800 equity shares. Balance 2,06,400 equity shares are reserved for Market Maker. Company has fixed price band of Rs. 98-102 per equity share for the public issue. With the lot size of 1200 shares, the minimum lot size for retail investors is 2400 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs. 2,35,200 at lower price band and at Rs. 2,44,800 at higher price band. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 3 lots (3600 shares), amounting to Rs 3,67,200 at cap price. Shareholding will increase from 1,22,41,020 shares pre-issue to 1,56,37,020 shares post-issue.

The company plans to utilise the fund towards various purposes. Rs 16.70 crores will be utilised towards the purchase of new office premises, whereas Rs 1.12 crores will be utilized to purchase hardware for new office. Rs 5.20 crores will be spent on Working Capital Requirement. Incorporated in 2018, iCODEX Publishing Solutions Limited is engaged in the business of Software Product Development for Scholarly Publishing.

The company develops software products that assist in publishing research papers and academic articles, supporting the entire process from manuscript preparation to print and digital content distribution.

The company offers Business Process Management services, including quality assurance, editorial services, and back-end support, to assist global publishing clients throughout the publishing process. The company offers IT support services which includes installation of all kinds of hardware and peripherals and back-end support.

The company has strong expertise in the publishing domain and is led by an experienced team. It has built strong customer relationships and offers complete publishing solutions. The company's business is driven by technology, making its services efficient and reliable.

As of June 30, 2025, the company has 116 employees.

Business Highlights:-

The company's revenue from operations for the Fiscal 2025 & Fiscal 2024, respectively, was Rs. 21.87 crores & Rs. 10.40 crores, a Y-o-Y increase of 110%. EBIDTA for Fiscal 2025 & Fiscal 2024 was Rs. 13.43 crore & Rs. 4.26 crore respectively. Profit after tax for the Fiscal 2025 & Fiscal 2024 was Rs. 8.96 crore and Rs. 4.40 crore respectively, a Y-o-Y rise of 104%. The company's PAT Margin was 40.56% and EBITDA Margin was 61.39% for FY25.

As of March 2025, the Net Worth of the company was reported at Rs. 19.05 crore. As of March 2025, the ROE of the company was 47.51%, ROCE at 110.07% and RoNW at 47.02%. Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

