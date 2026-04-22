Inside the World of UCEED Rankers Experiencing Design in Action

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 22: For most of India's brightest design aspirants, clearing UCEED is often seen as a milestone. At Anant National University, it's just the starting point, as the university offers merit-based scholarships to UCEED rankers, opening doors to a learning environment where students begin working on real projects, collaborating with industry and shaping ideas into impact from their very first year.

And that, for many, is an immediate turning point. Trisha Sherikar, who secured admission at Anant owing to a UCEED-based scholarship, says she "felt more confident to explore and experiment," experiencing a deeper sense of engagement with her work. That freedom soon translated into hands-on exposure as she could work on real sites, analyse spaces and participate in juries where industry experts critique student projects. These jury sessions, she explains, are not just evaluations but learning arenas. Students present, defend and refine their ideas in front of practitioners, mirroring the dynamics of professional design environments.

Bhavya Agarwal's journey echoes a similar blend of access and acceleration. From collaborating with institutions like IIT Bombay to designing for university platforms and contributing to event merchandise, her work has already extended far beyond academic assignments. "It gave me the confidence to experiment and step outside the classroom," she notes, underscoring how early exposure builds both skill and self-belief.

What stands out across these experiences is that these scholarships give instant access to quality education, hands-on learning, Anant's state-of-the-art infrastructure, structured incubation support and one-on-one mentorship, as has been the case with several current Anant students who earned their admissions through UCEED.

Anant's Aarambh Incubation Centre introduces students to the realities of design, including feasibility, materials, costs and user experiences. For many, this is where the shift from concept to creation truly happens. As some students recall getting end-to-end support from Aarambh in getting their entrepreneurial idea market ready. Several students have managed to earn their design IPR at an early stage, thanks to Aarambh's constant support. It's an achievement that transforms their understanding of what is possible for a student.

Equally significant is the ecosystem that surrounds them. Faculty engagement goes beyond lectures, with mentors actively guiding students through iterations, challenging assumptions, and helping refine ideas. Peer learning adds another dimension, as students constantly exchange perspectives, pushing each other to think differently and do better.

The infrastructure reinforces this culture of making and learning. Access to labs, workshops, and real-world tools ensures that ideas are not left on paper. Whether it is working with wood, building prototypes, or testing concepts in live environments, students are encouraged to engage with design as a practical, evolving process.

Financial support plays a quiet but crucial role in enabling all of this. Scholarships allow students to participate in competitions, invest in tools, and take risks they might otherwise avoid. As one student puts it, it creates the freedom to say 'yes' to opportunities--often the first step toward growth.

Together, these elements are shaping a new kind of design education experience--one that is immersive, interdisciplinary, and deeply connected to the real world.

For these UCEED rankers, the journey is no longer about waiting to enter the industry. They are already part of it--testing ideas, building solutions, and discovering their voice as designers along the way.

For more information click on https://www.anu.edu.in/

About Anant National University

Anant National University, India's premier design university, is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Anant follows the DesignX pedagogy, where 'X' is the symbol drawn from mathematics, representing enhancement. This new learning approach multiplies traditional design pedagogy with liberal arts disciplines, emerging technologies and knowledge drawn from hands-on community experiences to help understand our world better and to devise impactful solutions.

Our multidisciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in design, architecture, climate action and visual arts harness knowledge from various disciplines and traditional practices to integrate it with cutting-edge technology to address diverse challenges. We train our designers to become solutionaries -- revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset.

Anant National University has been recognised as the Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat, highlighting our efforts to provide our students with world-class education, innovative pedagogy, high employability and enhanced entrepreneurial and research opportunities. Anant has also received the prestigious '5-Star Rating' in the category of Architecture and a '4-Star Rating' in the University category in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class institution of great eminence and excellence.

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