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Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 12 revaluation, verification 2026 begins today; key details here

CBSE Class 12 revaluation, verification 2026 begins today; key details here

CBSE has started the Class 12th revaluation & verification process. Over 4 lakh students have applied for their evaluated answer books. The re-evaluation results are expected in June or July of 2026

CBSE Class 12 revaluation, verification 2026

CBSE Class 12 revaluation and verification 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

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Amid mounting complaints from students over this year’s evaluation and answer-sheet review process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday began the Class 12 revaluation and verification process for 2026.
 
After the CBSE Class 12 results were announced, almost 4 lakh students applied to obtain copies of their evaluated answer books, according to official data. Around 8.98 lakh scanned copies have already been made available online, while the board has received over 11.31 lakh applications for answer scripts.
 
In an effort to increase transparency, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the introduction of the CBSE's first digital revaluation system for Class 12 exams.
 

How to apply for CBSE 12th Revaluation/verification/both?

Visit CBSE website
 
On the homepage, open ‘Post Result Services’ or ‘Verification & Re-evaluation’.

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Fill in your Roll Number and Admit Card ID to log in
 
Only students who have already obtained photocopies or scanned copies of their answer books can continue with the verification or re-evaluation system.
 
Choose the type of application such as verification of Marks/re-evaluation/both verification and re-evaluation.
 
Select the subject or subjects
 
In case of re-evaluation, pick the specific question numbers you want reviewed.
 
Check details carefully.
 
Pay the prescribed fee online and send the application form.
 
Download and save the confirmation. 

CBSE class 12th Revaluation & Verification 2026 fees

CBSE changed the post-result service fee structure in response to complaints from parents and students. Students will need to pay Rs 100 per subject under the revised structure to receive scanned copies of their first-stage evaluated answer sheets. Additionally, a fee of Rs 100 per subject has been set for the verification of marks or problems found in the answer book.
 
Students would be charged Rs 25 per question for the last phase, which involves reevaluation or rechecking. Additionally, the board declared that re-evaluation fees would be reimbursed if marks improve following the review process. 

CBSE Revaluation Process 2026: Points to remember

Students can raise objections only for subjects for which they have already obtained scanned copies of answer sheets. A student cannot ask for a reevaluation of any response in a subject, if they have not asked for and received the answer sheet for that particular subject.
 
There is no limit on the number of questions that can be submitted for re-evaluation across subjects, subject to fee payment.
 
Only the selected questions will be reevaluated; no marks or assessments for any other questions are totaled during this process.
 
The re-evaluation process does not immediately begin when scanned copies are obtained; parents and students must submit a new request on the web portal as soon as it opens. 
 
The re-evaluation process requires the same login and registration credentials used to receive the scanned copies.
 
The board reserves the final decision on whether to raise or lower the marks given for a certain question during its reevaluation.

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Topics : CBSE result CBSE exam CBSE schools CBSE school CBSE CBSE class 12 Class 12 results CBSE Class 12 Result exam results Revaluation

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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