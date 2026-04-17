Involve Comes on Board as Fragrance Partner for Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: Fragrance-led lifestyle brand Involve has come on board as the Fragrance Partner for Bhooth Bangla, as the much-anticipated film starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi begins its paid previews from today, April 16.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion with Akshay Kumar, bringing back a nostalgic blend of comedy and light-hearted spook. As audiences continue to search for updates around Bhooth Bangla and Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects, the film is already generating strong buzz across fans and entertainment circles.

Involve has emerged as one of India's leading fragrance-first lifestyle brands, offering a wide portfolio across car perfumes, air fresheners, aroma diffusers, and home fragrance solutions. Known for its design-forward products and long-lasting scents, the brand focuses on making premium fragrance experiences accessible to a wider audience.

Expanding beyond conventional categories, Involve has also introduced pop-culture-led collections, including its DC-inspired range featuring Batman-themed car fresheners, along with innovation-driven concepts inspired by ISRO, reflecting the brand's ability to blend creativity with functionality. With a strong presence across online platforms and retail touchpoints, Involve continues to scale rapidly within the car fragrance category, positioning itself among the prominent players in the space.

This association brings together the worlds of cinema and lifestyle, rooted in a shared focus on creating immersive and memorable experiences. With Bhooth Bangla drawing on nostalgia, humour, and a light-hearted spooky narrative, the collaboration taps into a cultural space that resonates strongly with audiences and fans of Akshay Kumar alike.

For Involve, the association complements its philosophy of enhancing everyday environments through sensory experiences, extending storytelling beyond the screen and into daily life. By aligning with a film that blends entertainment with a distinctive mood and atmosphere, the brand becomes part of a larger cultural conversation connecting cinema, emotion, and lifestyle in a seamless and engaging way.

Commenting on the association, a spokesperson from Involve said, "Bhooth Bangla brings together nostalgia and entertainment in a way that strongly connects with audiences, and we're excited to be part of this moment as the film reaches viewers across the country."

As Bhooth Bangla continues to build momentum, the association further strengthens Involve's presence within popular culture, adding a lifestyle dimension to the growing buzz around the film.

For more information, visit: www.involveyoursenses.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)