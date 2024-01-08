Italian Flour Companies Promote Premium Soft Wheat Flour at SIAL India 2023

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8: After its successful participation at AAHAR in 2023, "Pure Flour from Europe", the campaign managed by ITALMOPA - the Italian Milling Industries Association - and co-funded by the European Commission, to promote exports of soft wheat flour to India and to raise awareness of their high quality, Pure Flour from Europe Participated in SIAL - The International Trade show, from December 7th to 9th 2023 at IICC (Yashobhoomi) Dwarka, New Delhi.

The Pure Flour from Europe booth at the trade show was visited by key stakeholders from all spheres of the Indian food industry who also got an opportunity to meet the representatives from some of the association's largest producers such as Agugiaro & Figna and Molino Caputo. Chefs Davide Civitiello and Riccardo Scaioli specially prepared some great pizza, focaccia, and bread in the demo area of the show.

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA is the largest industrial flour association in the European Union representing 82 flour milling companies across Italy. The European milling industry ensures the production of high-quality flours starting with the selection of the best grains, using a skillful mix of tradition combined with cutting-edge technology, all whilst adhering to stringent quality standards.

Pure Flour from Europe will be back in Delhi for AAHAR 2024.

"We see a great opportunity in India to increase the export of soft wheat flour from Italy. More than ever before, home cooks and chefs are demanding premium ingredients that are healthy, nutritious and safe," says the president of ITALMOPA Emilio Ferrari.

"At the end of 2022, the import of soft wheat flour into India was on the up, reaching EUR2.4 million compared with EUR1.3 million at the end of 2021. India's neighbours, Sri Lanka and Maldives contributed most to this growth in imports, but imports from Italy also increased from EUR73,000 to EUR180,000, making it the biggest EU exporter to India, followed at some distance by France. Imports from Italy for the first five months of 2023 totaled approximately EUR92,000 compared with EUR56,000 in the first five months of 2022. Growth in imports into India remains fairly low, given that India is one of the world's largest soft wheat flour producers; nevertheless, imports at the end of 2022 reached their highest point ever."

The campaign, called "Pure Flour from Europe", aims to raise awareness of this versatile, high- quality, unadulterated, and safe flour. The superior quality and uniqueness of soft wheat flour from Europe, and especially from Italy, is perfect for food professionals, chefs, home cooks, and influencers alike. Classic European and Italian recipes as well as local specialties are all at their best when made with "Pure Flour from Europe".

Italy's flours guarantee high food safety and quality standards and have an excellent worldwide reputation. Eaten almost daily, in a variety of basic foods, flour provides a low-fat source of nutrients including vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, and vegetable protein, all of which are essential for a balanced diet.

Quality controls and safety checks begin when the wheat arrives at the mill and continue through to the distribution of the flour, controlled and recorded by a computerized traceability system. EU milling is stringently regulated, with thousands of tests and cross-checks carried out by independent, accredited laboratories. In addition, the milling process is simple and clean, and the industry constantly seeks to improve sustainability by saving energy, reducing air emissions, and using by-products.

Pure Flour from Europe is a marketing and promotion programme launched in India by ITALMOPA, the Italian Milling Industry Association and co-funded by the European Union.

