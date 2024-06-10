Jasprit Bumrah joins NATURALTEIN as Brand Ambassador

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: NATURALTEIN, the most trusted brand in protein supplements in India, is thrilled to announce the signing of celebrated cricket player Jasprit Bumrah as the new brand ambassador. This exciting partnership marks a significant milestone for NATURALTEIN as it continues to strengthen its presence in the health and fitness market.

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his outstanding performance on the cricket field and charismatic personality off it, perfectly embodies the values and spirit of NATURALTEIN. As one of the most influential and admired cricketers in the world, Bumrah's dedication, perseverance, and excellence align seamlessly with NATURALTEIN's commitment to quality and innovation.

A Winning Partnership

The decision to enlist Jasprit Bumrah as the brand ambassador of NATURALTEIN stems from a shared commitment to excellence, perseverance, and the pursuit of victory. Both NATURALTEIN and Jasprit Bumrah are synonymous with pushing boundaries and achieving greatness, making this partnership a match made in sporting heaven.

A Word from the Cricket Maestro

Expressing his enthusiasm for this partnership, Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, remarked, "I am thrilled to partner with NATURALTEIN as their brand ambassador. Their objective to deliver quality and innovation in nutrition resonates with my own ethos of striving for excellence on the field."

This partnership is expected to create a buzz in both the sports and health industries, bringing together the world of cricket and cutting-edge nutrition.

A New Innings Begins

As NATURALTEIN and Jasprit Bumrah embark on this exciting journey together, the sports nutrition landscape can anticipate groundbreaking campaigns, inspiring success stories, and a commitment to excellence that will leave a lasting impact.

About NATURALTEIN

NATURALTEIN is the first brand to bring protein with 100% natural ingredients in India (no artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, or fillers). NATURALTEIN is the first and only protein certified by the cologne list (German Sports University). The first and only brand having products that are Glyphosate residue-free certified. Also, NATURALTEIN is the first company in India to become a nutrition partner of CREAPURE (ALZCHECM) in Germany and to be bring the first pre-workout in India made with natural flavor and stevia in it.

A future product to watch for anyone serious about their athletic performance and health is the new CREA BOOST creatine, which is the first creatine certified by Cologne List and the German Sports University in India.

For more information, please visit www.naturaltein.in, the official website, or follow them on social media for the latest updates. Use Code: BOOM for max discount.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)