Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect from Fold8, Flip8 and new watches

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean electronics maker is expected to unveil its 2026 line-up of foldable smartphones. Alongside, Samsung is likely to expand its Galaxy ecosystem with new wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The company is also working with Google, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster on smartglasses, a prototype of which was showcased at the Google I/O 2026 developer conference. While the glasses are not expected to launch until later this year, Samsung could use the event to reveal more details about the collaboration and its broader plans.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where to watch in India

Samsung will host Galaxy Unpacked on July 22 in London, the UK. The event will begin at 3 pm CEST, or 6.30 pm IST, and will be livestreamed on the Samsung India website, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's official YouTube channel.

The livestream can also be watched through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 pre-reserve offer

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung has opened pre-reservations for its upcoming Galaxy devices in India.

Customers can secure a VIP Pass by paying a refundable Rs 999. The pass includes a voucher worth Rs 2,799 that can be redeemed against eligible Galaxy purchases.

The offer also allows buyers to lock in the highest exchange value for their current smartphone. Those who pre-register can also enter a contest to win Samsung eStore vouchers worth up to Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is shaping up to be one of Samsung's most important foldable smartphones of the year. While the company is also expected to introduce an Ultra variant, industry sources reportedly suggest that Samsung is placing a bigger bet on the Fold8, which is expected to be a new entrant in the series with a different form factor compared to its traditional book-style foldable.

Unlike the Ultra model, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is expected to adopt a more compact form factor. It is likely to feature a 5.5-inch cover display with a resolution of 1,248 x 1,972 pixels, making it noticeably shorter than the Fold8 Ultra while remaining larger than Samsung's clamshell foldables.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable display with a resolution of 2,448 x 1,848 pixels. According to the report, the panel could use a 4:3 aspect ratio instead of the squarer layouts typically seen on book-style foldables.

The Fold8 is also expected to be thin and light. It could measure 4.5 mm when unfolded and weigh 201 grammes, making it lighter than the 215-gramme Galaxy Z Fold7.

The device is also expected to carry an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

For imaging, the phone could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 10-megapixel selfie cameras. However, it is unlikely to have a dedicated telephoto camera.

Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming foldables will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip. The confirmation came through teaser posts shared by Samsung and Qualcomm on Instagram.

Memory configurations are expected to include 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM on the 256 GB and 512 GB variants, while the 1 TB model could get 16 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold7. Like the Galaxy Z Fold8, the Ultra model is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip.

Samsung is likely to retain the 200-megapixel primary camera and 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera used on the Fold7. The two 10-megapixel selfie cameras are also expected to remain unchanged.

The main camera upgrade could be a new 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The display sizes are expected to remain unchanged. The phone could retain a 6.5-inch cover display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,505 pixels.

The foldable inner display, however, is expected to receive a resolution upgrade to 2,256 x 2,504 pixels, compared with the 1,968 x 2,184-pixel panel on the current model.

Samsung could also reduce the phone's thickness slightly. The Fold8 Ultra is expected to measure 4.1 mm when unfolded, compared with 4.2 mm on its predecessor.

Despite the slimmer profile, it could weigh 218 grammes, three grammes more than the Fold7, possibly because of a larger battery.

ALSO READ: AI models breached Hugging Face's system during capability test: OpenAI The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is expected to support 45W wired charging, matching Samsung's current flagship foldables. It is also likely to support 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8

Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip8 at Galaxy Unpacked.

The clamshell foldable is expected to be lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, weighing around 180 grammes and measuring 6.1 mm when unfolded.

The cover display is expected to remain unchanged from the previous generation.

However, the device is unlikely to receive major hardware upgrades. It could retain the 4,300 mAh battery and the same 50-megapixel primary and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera combination.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in select markets. Regions such as South Korea and Europe could receive a variant powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip.

Reports also suggest Samsung is not planning to launch a Galaxy Z Flip8 FE, possibly to avoid overlap with the standard model.

ALSO READ: Samsung debuts AI-powered health assistant, joining packed market While there is no official confirmation that the Galaxy Z Flip8 will mark the end of Samsung's flip-style foldables, reports suggest the company may be reassessing the future of the line-up as it focuses more heavily on larger foldable devices.

New Galaxy Watches expected

Samsung is also expected to refresh its smartwatch portfolio with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could receive a major battery upgrade, moving from the 590 mAh battery on the previous model to a larger 800 mAh unit.

It is also expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, paired with 2 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch 9 is likely to receive a smaller upgrade. The 44 mm variant is expected to feature a slightly larger 445 mAh battery, while the 40 mm model could retain its existing 325 mAh capacity.

Samsung is reportedly skipping the Classic model this year, in line with its pattern of alternating Classic launches.

The company is also teasing a new AI-powered Health Companion, which could point to deeper health and fitness features across its wearable range.

Reports suggest Samsung may also introduce a device called Galaxy Able, believed to be a pair of bone-conduction headphones, although details remain limited.

The upcoming Galaxy Watches are expected to retain Samsung's signature squircle design while focusing on AI-powered health tracking and performance improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Livestream