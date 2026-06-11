Kauvery Hospital Conducts Basic Life Support and Defibrillator Training Program for Railway Staff

NewsVoir

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11: Kauvery Hospital, Salem conducted a comprehensive Basic Life Support (BLS) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) awareness and training program for the staff of Salem Railway Station. Organised in collaboration with the railway administration, the program witnessed the participation of more than 100 railway personnel and members of the public.

AED is a life-saving device used during sudden cardiac arrest. It can quickly assess the heart's rhythm and deliver a controlled electrical shock when required, helping restore normal heart function and significantly improving survival chances. As part of its ongoing commitment to community health and public safety, Kauvery Hospital had earlier donated four AED devices to Salem Railway Station to improve emergency medical response infrastructure at the station.

The training program was attended by Dr. Sivakumar, Chief Medical Officer, Southern Railway, along with the Railway Station Master and Railway Station Manager. The training was designed to ensure that railway staff are equipped with the knowledge and practical skills required to respond effectively during sudden cardiac arrests and other medical emergencies until advanced medical care becomes available.

The session was led by senior emergency medicine specialists from Kauvery Hospital, who provided hands-on training on BLS techniques, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and the proper use of an AED. Through live demonstrations and interactive learning sessions, participants gained valuable insights into recognising medical emergencies and delivering timely first-response care that can significantly improve survival outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mubeena Anjum, Consultant - Emergency Medicine, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, highlighted the critical importance of immediate intervention during cardiac emergencies. She emphasised that timely CPR and early defibrillation can substantially increase the chances of survival and that empowering frontline personnel in high-footfall public locations such as railway stations can save precious lives.

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