Köche Launches India's First Portable BLDC Chimney, Port 60

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 24: Köche, one of India's fastest growing kitchen appliance brands, has launched India's first portable BLDC chimney, the Port 60. The product is designed for urban homes, offering a combination of convenience, performance, and energy efficiency in a compact and extremely easy-to-install format.

With more people living in rented apartments, installing traditional chimneys with ducting and core cutting is often difficult. The Port 60 solves this problem by requiring no ducting or structural changes. It is fully portable and can be installed within minutes by individuals themselves, making it suitable for today's flexible living spaces.

The chimney runs on a BLDC motor, which helps reduce noise by 40%, consumes less electricity (40% more energy savings), and lasts longer compared to regular motors. It also comes with a hydroponic filter that absorbs smoke, oil particles, and odours, and releases cleaner air back into the kitchen. This makes it well-suited for Indian cooking.

The Port 60 also includes features like gesture control and a suction capacity of 1400 m3/hr, helping keep the kitchen clean and odour-free.

Speaking about the launch, Founder Bharath Sankhla said, "There are many ductless chimneys in the market today, but we wanted to make one better by using an energy-efficient BLDC motor. This makes the chimneys more convenient and also helps save up to 40% of the energy consumed, which is extremely important for Indian homes."

With the launch of the Port 60, Köche aims to offer a practical and easy-to-use solution for every Indian kitchen.

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