Karnataka Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation, dissolves Cabinet

Karnataka Governor Thaawrchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the latter submitted his resignation.

According to an official confirmation issued from Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Governor also dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by Siddaramaiah with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, I, THAAWARCHAND GEHLOT, Governor of Karnataka, have accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made," the official order stated.

The development came after Siddaramaiah stepped down from the post following directions from the Congress high command.

Meanwhile, the Congress has intensified preparations for government formation in Karnataka, with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar set to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Friday to discuss the cabinet reshuffle, sources said.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala will hold discussions with the party's top leadership.

Rajya Sabha candidates, MLC candidates and Cabinet reshuffle will be the top priority during the meeting, sources added.

Sources further said several ministers from the Siddaramaiah cabinet are unlikely to get a berth in the DK Shivakumar-led Cabinet. To maintain social and regional balance in the government, four Deputy CMs can be appointed, party sources indicated.

Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, Member of the Legislative Council, is expected to be inducted into the DK Shivakumar Cabinet and is likely to get a heavyweight ministry to send a continuity message of Siddaramaiah's legacy, sources said.

Shivakumar arrived at Karnataka Bhavan in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, late Thursday night.

Speaking on the situation, he said, "The weather is bad today. My CM has landed in Jaipur. Lots of turbulence."

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Siddaramaiah and Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala at Jaipur airport.

According to Ashok Gehlot's Office, Siddaramaiah's flight was diverted to Jaipur instead of Delhi due to inclement weather.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "Had a warm meeting with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot at the Jaipur airport today." The date of the Congress Legislative Party meeting, which seems to be a formality, will be finalised today, following which the date of the oath ceremony of DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister of Karnataka will be decided, sources added. Out of four Rajya Sabha seats up for polls in Karnataka, Congress is set to comfortably win two and has an edge on the third seat where it needs a few votes, according to sources.