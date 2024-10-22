Kotak811 Launches 'Scam The Scammers' Playlist to Empower Customers

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: Kotak811 announced the launch of its new YouTube playlist, 'Scam The Scammers'. This innovative initiative aims to equip customers with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves from financial fraud. With the surge in digital transactions, financial scams have become increasingly sophisticated. Recognising the need to empower customers, Kotak811 has curated this playlist to serve as a comprehensive resource. The videos cover a wide range of topics, including phishing attacks, fake call scams, and unauthorised transactions, offering viewers a clear understanding of how these scams operate and how to avoid falling victim. Learn how to scam the scammer

For a deeper understanding of how to stay away from online frauds, explore the dedicated playlist 'Scam The Scammers' on YouTube. From detailed explanations to practical tips, these videos offer valuable insights into the safety measures in place.

About Kotak 811

When 8th November 2016 changed the way India transacted forever, Kotak811 was conceptualized to simplify banking and make it fully accessible online. Kotak811 was launched on 29th March 2017. As one of India's first full service, truly digital bank, it offers customers a simple and convenient way to open a savings account and transact digitally using 180+ features on its Kotak811 Mobile Banking app, from home or on the move.

On 29th March 2022, Kotak811 presented itself as a bank within a bank, adopting a fresh and new brand identity with 'digital at its core. As a brand ethos, Kotak811 continuously inquires into India's banking challenges, innovates to bridge these gaps, and inspires Indians to adopt a way of banking that lets them take full control.

Kotak811 has customers from 1,000+ Cities & Towns covering over 10,000 pin codes, across the country. Every 5 seconds, a new Account is opened digitally. Interestingly, more than 50% of 811 Accounts are opened outside banking hours. Kotak 811 offers instant account opening in 3 mins and KYC via video call in 5 mins.

