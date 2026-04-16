Luxury Should Be Lived, Not Displayed: Kranti Reddy on Goa's Evolving Villa Market

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16: India's luxury real estate market is undergoing a decisive shift--from homes designed to impress, to spaces crafted for experience. Leading this evolving narrative is KrantiTeegala Reddy, Director of Teegala Realty, who is redefining luxury through the lens of quiet living as the company expands into Goa's ultra-luxury villa segment.

"Luxury today is no longer about spectacle," says Reddy. "It's about how a space makes you feel. True luxury is personal--it's silence, nature, and time. It's meant to be lived, not displayed."

This philosophy aligns with a broader transformation taking place across India's high-end housing market. Goa, in particular, has emerged as a focal point of this change. Prime micro-markets such as Assagao and Siolim have recorded nearly30% capital appreciation since 2022, with villa prices now ranging between ₹25,000 and ₹45,000 per sq. ft.

More notably, the buyer profile is evolving. Once considered a destination for holiday homes, Goa is increasingly attracting Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and NRIs seeking long-term or primary residences. Industry estimates suggest that over 60% of luxury villa buyers now use these properties for extended stays or full-time living.

"Post-pandemic, priorities have shifted. Buyers are seeking privacy, wellness, and a deeper connection to their environment," Reddy explains. "Goa offers a rare balance--global lifestyle appeal with a grounded, natural setting."

At the core of Teegala Realty's Goa developments is a design philosophy rooted in quiet luxury. Moving away from overt opulence, the focus is on creating immersive living environments that enhance everyday experiences. This includes biophilic architecture, seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, low-density planning, and the use of natural materials.

"Earlier, luxury was defined by materials--marble, chandeliers, scale," Reddy notes. "Today, it's defined by intangibles--light, airflow, privacy, and emotional comfort."

Goa's growing prominence as a luxury real estate hub is further supported by strong fundamentals. With rental yields ranging between 5-8%, limited land availability in prime locations, and rising infrastructure development, the region offers both lifestyle and investment value. Increasingly, buyers are comparing Goa with international destinations such as Bali and Phuket.

"Goa is no longer just competing with Indian cities--it's part of a global conversation," says Reddy. "And its appeal lies in authenticity, not excess."

As Teegala Realty strengthens its footprint in North Goa, the company aims to deliver homes that go beyond visual luxury--spaces that foster well-being, privacy, and meaningful living.

"The future of luxury real estate lies in emotional value," Reddy concludes. "A home should not just reflect your success--it should enhance your life."

With changing buyer aspirations and a maturing market, Goa stands at the forefront of India's next luxury real estate chapter--one defined not by what is seen, but by what is experienced.

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