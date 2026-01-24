Making waves by changing the way social connections happen - Magnett app

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: As loneliness rises and social apps become increasingly exhausting, Magnett comes as a brand new app concept designed to move people away from endless swiping and back toward real human connection.

Magnett challenges the profile-first model that dominates today's social and dating platforms. Instead of matching people through photos, bios, and algorithms, the app encourages users to step into the real world and connect instantly with others around them based on shared presence and genuine vibes.

"Social apps were meant to bring people closer, but many now leave users feeling more isolated than ever," said Shatrughan, Founder of Magnett. "Magnett is built on a simple belief: you don't connect with profiles, you connect with people."

Tackling Loneliness and Swiping Fatigue

Magnett directly addresses two modern challenges: rising loneliness despite constant digital connectivity, and swiping fatigue caused by endless scrolling with little emotional payoff. By removing profiles and long decision-making loops, Magnett makes interaction immediate, natural, and low pressure.

Users can discover and connect with people in the same physical space whether at a cafe, bar, event, park, or neighborhood encouraging conversations that happen in the moment, not days later.

Built Around Vibes, Compliments, and Real Moments

Unlike traditional platforms that emphasize appearance and popularity, Magnett focuses on how people feel in the moment. Users can send thoughtful compliments to break the ice, spark conversations naturally, and acknowledge someone they notice in real life.

Magnett also enables users to offer a drink digitally through the app, turning interest into an easy and respectful gesture that invites real-world interaction. No guessing. No pressure. Just simple, human signals.

Growing Worldwide Through Magnett Hubs

Magnett is rapidly expanding its user base across regions worldwide and is actively partnering with cafes, bars, campuses, and social venues to create Magnett Hubs designated spaces where people can connect authentically in real life.

These hubs replace fake profiles and performative online personas with real faces, real conversations, and real moments, transforming everyday venues into connection-friendly environments.

Scaling the Vision

To support its rapid growth and global expansion plans, Magnett is currently exploring funding opportunities with strategic partners and investors aligned with its mission to make social interaction more human and real-world driven.

Interested investors and F & B outlet partners can reach the founder directly at connect@magnettapp.com .

A New Category of Social Discovery

Magnett positions itself not as another social or dating app, but as a new category altogether one that blends real-world presence with digital simplicity.

As digital fatigue grows, Magnett's message is clear: get out there, see faces not profiles, share a compliment, and connect instantly based on vibes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)