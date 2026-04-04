Most Common Payroll Compliance Mistakes Businesses Make and How to Avoid Them

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: Payroll is one of the most critical and most mismanaged functions in any organization. A single miscalculation, missed deadline, or wrong classification can trigger audits, penalties, and employee disputes. Drawing on its experience as a specialized payroll outsourcing partner, Paysquare Consultancy Limited identifies the compliance mistakes businesses make most often, and how to stop them from happening.

1. Misclassifying Employees and Contract Workers

Blurring the line between full-time employees and contractors leads to missed PF/ESI contributions and incorrect TDS deductions. Paysquare's onboarding checks flag classification issues before they enter the payroll cycle.

2. Incorrect or Delayed TDS Calculations

Failed investment declarations, mid-year salary changes, and tax regime switches all cause TDS errors, attracting interest and penalties under the Income Tax Act. Paysquare recalculates TDS in real time and automates deposit scheduling to ensure zero delays.

3. PF and ESI Non-Compliance

Applying outdated contribution rates, missing enrollment windows, or computing PF on incorrect salary components are among the most penalized payroll errors in India. Paysquare auto-applies current rates, manages ECR filings, and monitors eligibility with no manual intervention required.

4. Errors in Full and Final Settlements

Exit payouts involving gratuity, leave encashment, and bonus are frequently miscalculated. Paysquare's F & F module automates all exit computations and generates audit-ready documentation at the point of settlement.

5. Failing to Track Regulatory Changes

Professional Tax slabs, wage codes, and LWF schedules change regularly across states. Businesses running on outdated rules often don't know they're non-compliant until an audit arrives.

Paysquare's regulatory team monitors changes centrally and updates the payroll engine proactively.

The Cost of Getting It Wrong Penalties under the EPF Act can reach Rs. 5,000 per day of default. TDS penalties can go up to 300% of the tax amount. ESI damages can add 25% on top of arrears. For most businesses, the question isn't if compliance mistakes will happen. It's when.

Why Paysquare?

Paysquare was purpose-built for payroll solution Its automated compliance checks catch the errors, misclassifications, and missed filings that typically go unnoticed until they become penalties. Clients across IT, manufacturing, BFSI, and retail rely on Paysquare not just for accurate pay runs, but for the peace of mind that comes with being audit-ready every month.

About Paysquare Consultancy Limited

Paysquare is one of India's leading payroll outsourcing companies, serving organizations of all sizes with end-to-end payroll processing, statutory compliance, and payroll technology.

Contact

+91 8080523161

sales@paysquare.com

www.paysquare.com

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