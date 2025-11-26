Multiples PE Backed QBurst Unveils 'High AI-Q™' Brand, Highlighting AI-Native Enterprise Transformation

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Multiples PE-backed QBurst has rolled out its new branding and positioning as a 'High AI-Q™' company, signifying its commitment to delivering AI-first, futuristic digital experiences. High AI-Q delivers AI-powered differentiated digital experiences by combining QBurst's technical expertise (High IQ) with understanding client needs (High EQ), with the fabric of AI infused into every aspect of operation and delivery. The framework is built to deliver measurable client outcomes across Growth, Productivity, and Transformation (GPT).

"The market has moved past the novelty of 'AI-powered' features--that is now the absolute minimum expectation. The true competitive battleground is 'AI-First' design, which means AI is architected into the core of every operation. As the industry rapidly transitions toward complex Service-as-Software models and autonomous managed agents, we are raising the bar with 'High AI-Q.' This is our commitment to providing the necessary rigor, trust, and accelerated efficiency that clients need to not just keep pace, but to truly realize the scale of their ambition," said Arun 'Rak' Ramchandran, CEO, QBurst.

Since securing the strategic investment from Multiples Alternate Asset Management earlier this year, QBurst has undergone a transformative shift, establishing a future-ready organizational structure and a focused leadership team with deep experience in Data Engineering & AI, Cloud, Digital Experience, and Quality Engineering.

This new positioning reflects the integration of Generative AI and Agentic AI into all core services, highlighting AI-native enterprise transformation.

What does High AI-Q look like in action?

* For a global mining giant, QBurst implemented a GenAI-powered operations intelligence platform, enabling real-time KPI analytics through natural language queries and voice commands--transforming how executives access and act on operational data.

* For a leading US healthcare university, QBurst implemented a multi-camera vision AI solution featuring edge inference and an open modular architecture to create a Centralized intelligence dashboard providing real-time, multi-object tracking and significantly enhance campus security.

* For a global luxury retail brand, QBurst with the support of AI based agents migrated its legacy system to a modern composable architecture, enhancing performance, scalability and editorial workflows--future-proofing its digital experience strategy.

Event Highlights: Innovation and Leadership

The High AI-Q brand launch event also featured the launch of the book "Changing Fast & Slow: How to Find Your Organization's Best Pathway in the New Business Paradigm," authored by Jeroen Tas, Co-founder of Mphasis and ex-Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer of Philips Healthcare. The book provides strategies for CEOs and leaders to build resilient companies in the face of rapid technological change.

The event concluded with a leadership panel discussion based on the book featuring: Jeroen Tas; Vishal Kulshrestha, Head of eCom and Omni Channel, Alshaya Group; and Arun 'Rak' Ramchandran, CEO, QBurst.

QBurst is a 'High AI-Q' digital engineering company delivering measurable business impact through data-driven solutions and deep application engineering expertise. Combining agility with technical depth, QBurst drives digital transformations for enterprise clients across five major industries: Retail, Realty, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Hospitality to innovate, scale, and succeed.

Backed by Multiples Alternate Asset Management, the company is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, and maintains a global footprint across 21 cities in 11 countries spanning critical geographies including Japan, USA, The Middle East, South Africa, and India. QBurst employs over 3,500 professionals.

The company's comprehensive service portfolio anchors on five solution pillars viz. Digital Experience Solutions, Intelligent Enterprise Solutions, Product Engineering, Managed Agents, and Modernization Initiatives. Strategic and technology partnerships with industry majors such as Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, Google, Adobe, Pimcore, and Strapi enable QBurst to deliver value-added services to its global client base.

In 2025, Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessment positioned QBurst as a 'Major Contender' in the Quality Engineering space. Additionally, Deloitte, Dun & Bradstreet, Statista, Economic Times, and Financial Times have recognized the company among the fastest-growing technology firms across India and the Asia-Pacific region.

