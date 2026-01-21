Niraamaya Life Expands Its Footprint in Kathmandu, Nepal's Historic Capital

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21: Niraamaya Life has announced its international expansion plans for 2026-2027, marking its entry into Nepal with the introduction of its distinctive wellness-led hospitality experiences. Strategically located in the heart of Kathmandu, the development represents a significant milestone in the brand's global growth journey.

This expansion strengthens Niraamaya Life's presence in South Asia, catering to both wellness and leisure travellers through its philosophy of mindful luxury--bringing together preventive wellness, immersive experiences, and a deep connection to Nepal's natural and cultural heritage.

The portfolio will feature a thoughtfully curated collection of wellness resorts and private residences. The wellness retreat is envisioned as a sanctuary of elegance with serenity, dedicated to holistic wellbeing, while the private residences are designed for discerning guests seeking refined luxury holiday experiences.

Commenting on the development, Allen Machado, Chief Executive Officer, Niraamaya Life, said:

"Our entry into Nepal marks an important step in Niraamaya Life's international journey and reflects our commitment to culturally rich leisure destinations. Kathmandu is a city where modern energy coexists with deep rooted spiritual calm. This expansion reinforces our mission to create spaces that encourage guests to reconnect with their inner peace while fostering meaningful connections with local culture and heritage."

Rupesh Kumar Jha and Sushil Thapa, promoters of the property, added:

"Partnering with Niraamaya Life allows us to position Kathmandu as a thoughtful, future-focused wellness destination that is deeply respectful of its surroundings. This project is envisioned as a long-term contribution to Nepal's evolving wellness landscape, creating greater awareness across regional and international markets while offering travellers transformative wellness experiences."

Niraamaya's growing brand footprint in India is anchored by a balanced portfolio, thoughtfully crafted to offer distinctive and memorable guest experiences. Backed by the brand's deep understanding of diverse traveller preferences, Niraamaya is strategically expanding its presence nationwide and internationally across Sri Lanka, Thailand and the UAE in the future-further strengthening its position as a leading wellness-led hospitality brand.

About Niraamaya Life

Niraamaya Life is a collection of retreats and private residences set amidst nature's serene landscapes across some of the world's most inspiring destinations. Each retreat offers personalised wellbeing journeys that reflect the cultural identity and heritage of its location through immersive culinary and transformative wellness experiences. Niraamaya's integrated wellness centres within the retreats offer a comprehensive range of revitalising therapies, including traditional Ayurveda and Yoga, positioning the brand among India's leading wellness hospitality offerings.

