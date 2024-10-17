Nokia Partners with Bengaluru Based Startup 'Redinent Innovations' for Security in Industrial Environments

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Nokia has announced onboarding of the Bengaluru based startup - Redinent Innovations into Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) offerings to enhance security for global Enterprises accelerating digital transformation. This partnership aims to support industries across sectors in securely adopting and deploying IoT and Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices, ensuring robust cybersecurity in industrial environments. The Nokia MXIE on-premises edge solution is a key component of its private wireless offering for industries. To promote ecosystem neutrality, Nokia is facilitating the deployment of applications that support the expanding range of Industry 4.0 use cases. As per Nasdaq report Enterprises with private 4G and 5G networks will spend $6 Billion globally by 2030 on Industry 4.0 apps.

As industries increasingly rely on connected IoT and IIoT devices for their Digital Transformation Journey, security has become a critical concern. The collaboration between Redinent and industry-leading Nokia private wireless technology will provide industries with a comprehensive solution that safeguards connected devices from cyber threats.

Redinent's platform is a unique solution that is built for securing industrial IoT endpoints. This collaboration aims to provide enhanced security solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure against emerging cyber threats in private wireless environments. By integrating Redinent's advanced security capabilities with Nokia MXIE, industries can now benefit from comprehensive and automated security assessments for their IoT environments. Redinent's IoT security solution is the first security application by an Indian Startup to be integrated with Nokia's MXIE edge solutions.

"We are excited to join the Nokia private wireless ecosystem, which is setting the standard for secure industrial connectivity," said Divyanshu Verma - CEO of Redinent. "Our mission is to empower industries with the confidence to embrace IoT and IIoT innovations without compromising on security, and this partnership marks a significant step forward in achieving that goal."

About Redinent Innovations

As a leader in IoT security innovation, Redinent Innovations is at the forefront of developing solutions that provide IoT and Industrial IoT asset visibility, risk management, and enhanced security coverage. Additionally, Redinent generates value through intellectual property and loterm research, driven by the renowned Redinent Labs, which has contributed to numerous vulnerability disclosures for some of the world's largest IoT OEMs.

With deep asset visibility and enhanced security coverage, Redinent can detect risks stemming from device firmware, human error, and configuration weaknesses and even perform automated penetration tests as needed. This comprehensive approach significantly reduces the attack surface of IoT endpoints. Enterprises and partners worldwide trust Redinent to secure their digital transformation and Industry 4.0 adoption at scale.

