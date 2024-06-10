Novo Welcomes Ekta Grover as Group Product Manager

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 10: Novo is delighted to announce the appointment of Ekta Grover as the Group Product Manager. Based at our Bangalore office, her role will be instrumental in enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiencies. She will focus on optimising exchanges across all support channels to support our 250,000+ strong customer base and drive Novo's customer satisfaction commitment. As Novo is proliferating, their mission is to streamline back-office operations and deliver an AI-first customer experience. Novo is dedicated to supporting the entrepreneurial spirit with reliable and efficient banking services.

Ekta brings over 15 years of experience in technology, data science, and product leadership to Novo. Her previous work spans across key positions at leading tech firms where she excelled in various full-stack roles. As a two-time start-up founder, she deeply understands the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our clientele, mirroring their determination and innovative mindset.

At Novo, we recognize that finance is personal, reflecting one's core relationship with money. With Ekta's leadership, we aim to develop the essential Product and Infrastructure to support our mission of transforming back-office operations for SMEs. She will play a crucial role in guiding Novo towards delivering an AI-first CX experience in line with our values of trust, accessibility, and speed - ensuring a banking partnership that is Fast, Easy, and Free.

Harrison Mann, VP - Product at Novo, expressed his utmost excitement about Ekta's arrival: "We are overjoyed to have Ekta join the Novo family. Her extensive experience and innovative approach to product management are exactly what we need as we scale our operations and enhance our customer experience. Ekta's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to support the entrepreneurial spirit of our customers by providing reliable and efficient financial solutions."

Ajar Upadhyay, Director of Operations: " We are excited to add our legs to Product with Ekta joining us. Her extensive experience in technology and product leadership will be invaluable as we enhance our customer interactions and operational efficiencies.

Novo is a premier digital banking platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Our mission is to simplify and streamline banking for entrepreneurs by offering fast, easy, and accessible banking solutions.

