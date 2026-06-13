NTT DATA Opens Bengaluru 4 Data Center - the City's Largest Data Center Campus

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13: NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business, and technology services, today announced the official opening of the Bengaluru 4 Data Center Campus (BLR4) of its Global Data Centers business division, a major expansion of the company's India footprint and a significant addition to its global platform of hyperscale-ready facilities.

Located near Kempegowda International Airport in the heart of India's innovation corridor, the new campus is designed to meet accelerating demand for secure, scalable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure. BLR4 strengthens the region's ability to support cloud adoption, AI development, high-density compute, and data-intensive enterprise workloads.

The Bengaluru 4 campus incorporates advanced cooling technologies, extensive physical and network security, and carrier-neutral connectivity, delivering the performance, resilience, and efficiency required by global enterprises and hyperscalers.

Campus Specifications

- 100 MW total facility load when fully built out

- 67.2 MW critical IT load across three data centers: BLR4A, BLR4B, and BLR4C

- Phase 1 now live: BLR4A delivering 22.4 MW of IT load capacity

- Dedicated 220 kV GIS substation for high-availability, high-stability power

- IGBC Platinum Rating, reflecting adherence to green building and sustainability standards

"India is entering a new era of digital acceleration, and the Bengaluru 4 Campus is built to meet the scale, speed, and sustainability expectations of our clients," said Vimal Kaw, Country Managing Director, India, NTT Global Data Centers. "This launch reflects our long-term commitment to building world-class digital infrastructure that empowers enterprises and strengthens India's position in the global digital economy."

Aligned with NTT Global Data Centers' global environmental commitments, the BLR4 Campus integrates high-efficiency cooling systems, optimized power usage, and renewable-ready infrastructure. The campus' IGBC Platinum certification underscores NTT GDC's focus on responsible, sustainable growth while maintaining the reliability and scalability required for mission-critical operations.

For more information on the Bengaluru campus and NTT GDC's India presence, please visit our website.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers, and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centres as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R & D.

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