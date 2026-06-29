Persistent crashes 9%, hits 52-week low; what's making Street nervous?

Persistent Systems share price movement

Shares of Persistent Systems hit a 52-week low of ₹4,404, plunging 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals after the company announced the acquisition of German digital engineering firm Nagarro SE through a voluntary public takeover offer at €81/share in cash, implying an EV of €1.27 billion.

The stock price of the computer software & consulting company fell below its previous low of ₹4,450 touched on March 2, 2026. It corrected 33 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹6,597 hit on December 23, 2025.

At 09:28 AM, Persistent Systems was quoting 7 per cent lower at ₹4,495, as compared to 0.08 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 1.4 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Persistent to buy German digital engg firm Nagarro; signs deal with US tech company

Persistent Systems on Saturday said it will buy German digital engineering company Nagarro for €81 a share in one of the company's biggest deals, which will give the mid-tier IT services firm a greater presence in Europe to boost its revenue.

The all-cash deal represents a 140 per cent premium to Nagarro's closing share price on June 25 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and about 94 per cent to the three-month volume-weighted average price.

The management emphasized that this is an expansion-led rather than cost-synergy-led acquisition, with major value creation expected from cross-selling into Nagarro’s 180+ $1 million+ accounts, low client overlap, and stronger positioning in large global AI-led engineering deals.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Separately, Persistent said it signed a deal with a US technology company with a total contract value of $650 million over more than six years. The contract will focus on product development, product support, cloud services operations and support.

What’s making the Street nervous?

The Nagarro acquisition is strategically significant for Persistent, albeit at a rich premium despite Nagarro's mid-single digit growth lately, as it materially strengthens its European footprint, broadens vertical exposure (industrial, consumer and public), and enhances capabilities in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), consulting, AI engineering, and digital transformation, ICICI Securities said in a note.

The accompanying $650 million large deal also improves near-term revenue visibility.

That said, the deal carries meaningful execution risks given its large size, elevated leverage, and integration complexity. Given Nagarro’s recent subdued growth and margin profile, growth revival through operational rigor and cross-selling synergies, will be key monitorable. Overall, while the acquisition strengthens Persistent’s long-term strategic positioning in AI-led engineering, successful integration and synergies thereafter will remain key ahead, the brokerage firm said. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking believe the strategic logic behind the acquisition in terms of geography, scale and multiple arbitrage, is sound. However, the execution risk is significant and the premium is hard to justify unless Persistent has high conviction in margin improvement and demand recovery. The deal will be value-accretive only if Nagarro's EBIT margins can be lifted from high-single-digit to 12-13 per cent within the next 3 years, the brokerage firm said.

All in all, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said they are revising FY27E-FY29E EPS marginally, given large deal ramp-up (not incorporating Nagarro acquisition); however, they are lowering target multiple to 30x FY28E EPS (earlier 34x) factoring in the integration risk.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services view this acquisition as addressing Persistent's long-standing objective of building scale in Europe, broadening its vertical mix, and creating cross-sell opportunities with limited customer overlap.

The acquisition also appears priced at 9.1x EV/EBITDA, which the brokerage firm believes is a reasonable valuation for a business of Nagarro’s scale. However, it remains to be seen how much value Persistent can extract from the acquisition through integration and crossselling.

The brokerage firm further said they are relatively more cautious on the addition of ERP, a more mature and competitive service line than Persistent's core digital engineering business.

While management expects margins to remain broadly stable, analysts said they would await greater clarity on integration, cost synergies, and the path toward margin convergence, given Nagarro's lower profitability. Execution over the next few quarters will remain the key monitorable, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. =================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.