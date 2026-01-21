One Ecosystem, One Platform, One Defining Moment for Collections in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026--India's first and only platform spanning the entire collections value chain--returns on 18 February 2026 at The Lalit, Mumbai, bringing together the nation's most powerful voices in collections to reimagine the industry from strategy rooms to street-level execution.

Collections in India is at a turning point.

As regulations tighten, borrower expectations rise, and technology reshapes recovery models, the industry needs more than conversations--it needs clear direction and collective leadership.

That's where the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 returns.

After two transformative editions, India's most influential collections platform is back to set the agenda for responsible, compliant, and future-ready collections--bringing together the leaders who don't just adapt to change, but drive it.

Power-Packed Keynotes & Thought Leadership

The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 features an elite lineup of India's most influential financial leaders and fintech innovators, delivering insights that matter.

Keynote Speaker

Prashant Mehra

Group Head - Retail Portfolio Management & Fraud Control, HDFC Bank

Featured Industry Leaders

* Rakesh Sharma - Head of Collections, Fibe (formerly EarlySalary)

* Rajaram Manian - Chief Risk Officer, Tyger Capital (formerly Adani Capital)

* Sushant Kumar - Head, Collections & Resolutions, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited

* Vivek Katyayan - COO, Kissht

* Debashish Mohanty - SVP & Head, Collection Strategy, Kotak Mahindra Bank

* Sanju Mangrulkar - Head, Credit Monitoring & Policy, Central Bank of India

* Chandrasekhar Das - VP, Collection Strategy & Analytics, YES Bank

* Ananth Shroff - Founder & CEO ,DPDzero

* Abhishek Rao - Founder, Resollect

* Sonali Jindal - Founder, Rezolv

* Karan Mehta - Co-Founder, Rezolv

* ...and many more leaders shaping the future of collections in India

Building the Future of Responsible Collections -- Our Ecosystem Partners

Powered by trusted partners driving innovation and credibility:

* DPDzero - Presenting Partner

* Resollect - Co-Presenting Partner

* Rezolv - Gold Partner

* Credit Nirvana - Silver Partner

* Dista - Exhibit Partner

* Neowise (a Decentro company) - Exhibit Partner

* Wevaad - Exhibit Partner

* FACE - SRO-FT Partner

* Bharat CXO, News Patrolling, Asia Business Outlook - Media Partners

What's on the Agenda?

High-impact keynotes and expert-led panels will deep-dive into:

* AI & analytics-led transformation in collections

* Regulatory compliance, governance & risk frameworks

* Borrower experience, ethical recovery & trust-building

Every session is designed to deliver practical insights, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies for today's fast-evolving collections environment.

**The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 isn't just an event--

it's where India's collections industry sets its direction for the future.**

Date: 18 February 2026

Venue: The Lalit, Mumbai

Register Now: www.thebharatcollectionsummit.com.

