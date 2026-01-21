One Ecosystem, One Platform, One Defining Moment for Collections in India

NewsVoir
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026--India's first and only platform spanning the entire collections value chain--returns on 18 February 2026 at The Lalit, Mumbai, bringing together the nation's most powerful voices in collections to reimagine the industry from strategy rooms to street-level execution.
Collections in India is at a turning point.
As regulations tighten, borrower expectations rise, and technology reshapes recovery models, the industry needs more than conversations--it needs clear direction and collective leadership.
That's where the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 returns.
After two transformative editions, India's most influential collections platform is back to set the agenda for responsible, compliant, and future-ready collections--bringing together the leaders who don't just adapt to change, but drive it.
Power-Packed Keynotes & Thought Leadership
The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 features an elite lineup of India's most influential financial leaders and fintech innovators, delivering insights that matter.
Keynote Speaker
Prashant Mehra
Group Head - Retail Portfolio Management & Fraud Control, HDFC Bank
Featured Industry Leaders
* Rakesh Sharma - Head of Collections, Fibe (formerly EarlySalary)
* Rajaram Manian - Chief Risk Officer, Tyger Capital (formerly Adani Capital)
* Sushant Kumar - Head, Collections & Resolutions, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited
* Vivek Katyayan - COO, Kissht
* Debashish Mohanty - SVP & Head, Collection Strategy, Kotak Mahindra Bank
* Sanju Mangrulkar - Head, Credit Monitoring & Policy, Central Bank of India
* Chandrasekhar Das - VP, Collection Strategy & Analytics, YES Bank
* Ananth Shroff - Founder & CEO ,DPDzero
* Abhishek Rao - Founder, Resollect
* Sonali Jindal - Founder, Rezolv
* Karan Mehta - Co-Founder, Rezolv
* ...and many more leaders shaping the future of collections in India
Building the Future of Responsible Collections -- Our Ecosystem Partners
Powered by trusted partners driving innovation and credibility:
* DPDzero - Presenting Partner
* Resollect - Co-Presenting Partner
* Rezolv - Gold Partner
* Credit Nirvana - Silver Partner
* Dista - Exhibit Partner
* Neowise (a Decentro company) - Exhibit Partner
* Wevaad - Exhibit Partner
* FACE - SRO-FT Partner
* Bharat CXO, News Patrolling, Asia Business Outlook - Media Partners
What's on the Agenda?
High-impact keynotes and expert-led panels will deep-dive into:
* AI & analytics-led transformation in collections
* Regulatory compliance, governance & risk frameworks
* Borrower experience, ethical recovery & trust-building
Every session is designed to deliver practical insights, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies for today's fast-evolving collections environment.
**The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 isn't just an event--
it's where India's collections industry sets its direction for the future.**
Date: 18 February 2026
Venue: The Lalit, Mumbai
Register Now: www.thebharatcollectionsummit.com.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content