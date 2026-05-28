OPPO India expands its Find X9 Series with Next Generation Imaging and AI Experiences

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 27: OPPO India has launched the Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra in India, expanding its flagship portfolio with smartphones that combine advanced imaging, AI experiences and flagship performance for creators.

The OPPO Find X9s comes in Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky and Midnight Grey, while the Find X9 Ultra is available in Tundra Umber and Canyon Orange. Both smartphones are available in the following configurations and pricing via OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlets.

According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for Q1 2026, OPPO recorded 22% year-on-year growth, the highest among the top 5 brands. This has further strengthened OPPO's position among the top three smartphone brands in India, with market share climbing to 15.3%. This momentum is a reflection of OPPO's user-first innovation philosophy, one that has kept the brand firmly aligned with India's premiumisation story.

Commenting on the launch Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India said, "At OPPO, we have always looked at innovation through the lens of how people actually use their devices. The Find X9 Ultra brings together our most advanced imaging technologies, while the Find X9s extends the same flagship DNA in a slimmer and more lightweight form. Together, they reflect the changing expectations of India's premium smartphone users and our continued focus on bringing flagship experiences to the market."

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: New-Generation Hasselblad Camera System in Your Pocket

The Find X9 Ultra introduces OPPO's new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System, built for users who rely on smartphones as their primary camera.

At its core is a 50MP 10x optical zoom telephoto camera engineered as a built-in 230mm-equivalent teleconverter and powered by OPPO's proprietary Quintuple Prism Periscope Structure. Working alongside the 200MP main and 200MP 3x telephoto cameras, the system delivers a focal range from 14mm to 460mm. The setup also includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a new True Color Camera and a 50MP front camera.

Supporting the system is OPPO's LUMO Image Engine, which enhances dynamic range and detail, while Hasselblad Master, Portrait and XPAN modes bring creative flexibility and Hasselblad's signature imaging experience.

For video, the Find X9 Ultra supports 4K recording at 60fps, 120fps Dolby Vision HDR and introduces 8K recording at 30fps for the first time on an OPPO flagship. Professional workflows are supported through O-Log2, ACES and 3D LUTs with real-time preview and LUT burn-in.

Up front, the Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 144Hz QHD+ ProXDR AMOLED display with peak brightness of up to 3,600nits and 2160Hz PWM dimming for enhanced viewing comfort. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, it packs a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W SUPERVOOC™ wired and 50W AIRVOOC™ wireless charging.

OPPO Find X9s: Flagship Experience in a Sleek Form Factor

Sharing the same imaging and flagship DNA as the Find X9 Series, the Find X9s features a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display with ultra-thin 1.15mm symmetrical bezels, peak brightness of up to 3,600nits and 3840Hz PWM dimming for an immersive and comfortable viewing experience across entertainment and productivity.

Its 50MP triple-camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad, includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera with support for 120x Super Zoom. Powered by OPPO's LUMO Image Engine, the system enhances image quality while preserving natural colours and details across focal lengths.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s platform, the Find X9s pairs flagship performance with a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery and 80W SUPERVOOC™ charging for all-day endurance.

Both smartphones are engineered for durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance, alongside Swiss SGS five-star certification for full-unit drop and impact resistance. The devices also feature OPPO Splash Touch technology, enabling reliable touch responsiveness even when the display is wet.

ColorOS 16: AI built into everyday use

Both devices run the latest ColorOS 16, designed for a smoother, more personalised experience.

AI Mind Pilot, OPPO's AI assistant, coordinates leading models, including Google Gemini, Perplexity and OpenAI models to deliver more contextual assistance. It works alongside AI Mind Space, which lets users instantly capture and organise information through a dedicated Snap Key.

AI Menu Translation helps users decode unfamiliar menus while travelling, and AI Bill Manager automatically organises physical and digital receipts. A redesigned Live Space brings notifications and live activities together in a cleaner interface, and the Find X9 Series adds support for Android's enhanced Quick Share for cross-platform sharing.

OPPO introduces the new Enco Air5 Pro to elevate audio experience

Alongside the Find X9 Series, OPPO introduced the new Enco Air5 Pro, designed to deliver immersive audio experiences for users on the move. Equipped with up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation and Triple-Mic AI Clear Calls, the earbuds intelligently reduce ambient noise while improving voice clarity.

OPPO Enco Air5 Pro is equipped with a 12mm titanium-coated driver, the Enco Air5 Pro delivers deep bass, detailed vocals and high-resolution audio, with support for LHDC 5.0 and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification for premium wireless sound quality.

Designed for all-day comfort and endurance, the earbuds offer up to 54 hours of total playback and feature IP55 dust and water resistance. Features including dual-device connectivity, AI Translate support and customisable touch controls further enhance convenience for work, entertainment and travel.

Customers can avail of the following offers on the first sale of the OPPO Find X9 Series*

- Customers get up-to 10% instant cashback on OPPO e-Store, and mainline retailers using SBI Card, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank cards and UPI. No-cost EMI is available for up to 9 months.

- Customers get an Exchange Bonus of up-to 16% with Cashify and Servify.

- Customers can avail Zero Down Payment schemes for up to 24 months from Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, DMI Finance, Cholamandalam Finance, Home Credit, Poonawala Fincorp and other leading finance partners.

- The OPPO Find X9 Series comes with a 180-day hardware defect replacement.

- Find X9 Series users get 3 months of complimentary Google AI Pro access with 5TB of Storage and more.

- Find X9 Series users will get Jio benefits worth INR 35100, get FREE 5000GB Cloud Storage for 18 months and FREE Pro Gemini with Jio plan. You need to have an active unlimited 5G plan of ₹349 or above (Prepaid or Postpaid) from Jio.

T & C apply*

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

For more information visit: https://www.oppo.com/in/

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